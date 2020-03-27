Trump finally uses a wartime law to force General Motors to help with coronavirus response as the pandemic strains hospitals

caption President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on the $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After delaying for days, President Trump activated the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to help produce ventilators for the nation’s coronavirus response.

This came less than a day after Trump downplayed the need for ventilators.

The president had already invoked the Defense Production Act, which gives him the power to pressure companies into producing materials necessary for the national defense, but hadn’t used it.

Trump repeatedly sent mixed messages on why he hadn’t fully activated the law, saying it wasn’t needed and falsely claiming it would be akin to nationalizing industries.

President Donald Trump on Friday activated the Defense Production Act to push General Motors into ramping up the production of ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a move the president said would “save American lives.”

Trump said that the automaker was wasting time in negotiations with his administration over ventilators, which forced him to activate the law.

“Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators,” Trump said in a statement.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” the president added. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

Trump had technically already invoked the Korean War-era law, which allows the federal government to pressure the private sector into producing supplies necessary for the national defense. But despite claims to the contrary from the president, Trump hadn’t actually used it until Friday.

The president in recent days was under increasing pressure from congressional lawmakers and governors, such as Andrew Cuomo of New York, to fully activate the law to help states obtain desperately needed medical supplies.

But even after declaring himself a “wartime president” amid the coronavirus crisis, Trump for days resisted tapping into his powers under the Defense Production Act. He falsely contended it would amount to nationalizing private industry in the US, and maintained that the private sector was already doing enough to fill the gaps in terms of what states needed.

In tweets on Friday, Trump shifted his tone and attacked GM and Ford over the issues with ventilators and threatened to use the act.

As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Trump’s decision to activate the Defense Production Act came less than a day after he downplayed the need for ventilators. The president on Thursday night told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he didn’t think states like New York needed as many ventilators as they’ve requested, even though reports had made it clear that hospitals in New York City were already overwhelmed and undersupplied because of the pandemic.

The US now has the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in the world – over 94,000. New York state is the epicenter of the crisis in the US, with nearly 45,000 reported cases.

Cuomo in a tweet on Friday said he was “relieved” the act was finally invoked.

“We desperately needed the Defense Production Act invoked to ensure the production of life-saving ventilators,” Cuomo said. “We are relieved that just happened. Lives depend on it.”

Trump on Friday also signed a $2.2 trillion relief bill aimed at addressing the myriad economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.