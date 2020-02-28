Trump wears a surgical mask over his eyes in next week’s coronavirus-themed New Yorker cover

caption President Donald Trump briefs the nation on US preparations for coronavirus on Wednesday. source Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Thursday, the New Yorker released a preview of next week’s cover, which shows President Trump yelling while wearing a surgical mask over his eyes.

The cover is called “Under Control,” a reference to Trump saying that his administration has the coronavirus situation handled at a Wednesday press conference.

The outlook in the US wasn’t great on Friday, with stocks tanking and the virus continuing to spread globally.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The New Yorker is making fun of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference on Wednesday with their next cover.

On Thursday, the magazine gave readers a sneak peak at next week’s cover, created by Brian Stauffer, which shows the president yelling while wearing a surgical mask over his eyes.

The illustration is called “Under Control,” and references comments Trump made at his coronavirus press conference this week, saying “We’re doing really well.”

caption The New Yorker cover shows Trump wearing a surgical mask over his eyes. source New Yorker/Twitter

According to the magazine, the cover shows how Trump’s message “was not entirely persuasive.”

While officials in China have been able to stabilize the outbreak at home, the virus’ spread globally is worsening, with schools in Japan closed for the next month, high-level Iranian officials getting sick, and quarantines in place for parts of Italy. This week also saw the first case of coronavirus in the US that wasn’t tied to recent travel, a sign that the virus is beginning to spread within communities.

On Friday, stocks tumbled globally as questions loomed about how much the coronavirus will impact the economy, and for how long. Trump, no-doubt, has his eyes on the markets as he gears up to run for re-election in the fall, as the economy will be a key indicator of his success.