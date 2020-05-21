Why Trump’s crusade against voting by mail could backfire on Republicans and hurt the president’s own voters

President Donald Trump this week escalated his crusade against absentee voting by threatening to withhold federal funds from two states, Michigan and Nevada, for making it easier for their citizens to vote by mail.

But Trump’s war against voting by mail and his false claims that it leads to fraud could hurt Republicans – and his own reelection prospects – in November.

Some state and local Republican officials have said Trump’s rhetoric is making it harder for them to persuade their own voters to turn out.

There is no widespread evidence that expanded voting by mail or increased voter turnout automatically benefits Democrats, meaning Trump could be unintentionally hurting his own chances.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump kicked his crusade against absentee voting and voting by mail up a notch by threatening to withhold federal funds from two states, Michigan and Nevada, for making it easier for their citizens to receive their ballots by mail.

In his first tweet, he wrongly claimed that Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson (whom he called “rogue”), was sending every registered voter an absentee ballot, saying it was “illegal” and threatening to cut off funding to the state.

As was clearly marked on the envelopes, the state hadn’t mailed ballots but instead applications for those ballots. Several hours later, Trump deleted that tweet and then doubled down to claim – also falsely – that sending absentee-ballot requests was illegal.

As Benson explained in a Wednesday interview with Insider, Michigan voters approved a ballot initiative in 2018 to amend the state’s constitution to allow absentee voting without an excuse, meaning it is entirely legal for her office and county clerks to mail applications to voters.

“Everyone has the authority to mail applications to registered voters in our state, and the application is even available on our website,” she said. “We did this in our May 5 local elections as well, and both political parties and numerous advocacy and nonpartisan groups do this ahead of every election.”

Trump also accused Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, of sending “illegal vote by mail ballots” and “cheating” by mailing every registered voter a ballot for the state’s June 9 primary elections. The president again threatened to cut off all federal funding to the state.

Cegavske’s office told Insider in a statement that Cegavske “lawfully declared the 2020 primary election as a mail-in election.”

“In a recent court order, a federal judge ruled that Secretary Cegavske lawfully exercised authority granted to her by state law to call for a primary election conducted primarily by mail ballot,” the statement said.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, voter fraud – and especially fraudulent use of absentee ballots – is exceedingly rare. Not only is Trump wrong on the facts and the law in both states, but his crusade against voting by mail could end up undermining his own party’s chances in November.

Trump’s war on absentee voting is making it harder for Republican officials and Trump’s own campaign to get out the vote

John Pudner, a former Republican campaign strategist who’s now the executive director of the conservative campaign-finance-policy nonprofit Take Back Our Republic, told Insider he supported voting by mail as long as states could still require a valid alternative method of identification, like mandated signature-matching and a witness signature on every ballot.

“I would share Trump’s worries if the office were sending out actual ballots, but the application itself is a misguided concern,” Pudner said. “I do have concerns about fraud, but it wouldn’t be from applications.”

While Trump went after Benson, a Democrat, she told Insider that her Republican counterparts in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska, Indiana, and West Virginia were also embracing expanded voting by mail and had mailed absentee-ballot requests to every registered voter in their primary elections.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Trump’s tweets about Michigan “caught several campaign advisers by surprise, including Republican National Committee chair and former Michigan state party chair Ronna McDaniel, as well as campaign manager Brad Parscale,” while other advisers “said they viewed his attacks on Michigan in particular as unwise, given internal GOP polling showing he is trailing in the state.”

As Trump rails against voting by mail, his own campaign and the RNC are working in multiple states to educate Republicans on how to vote absentee in their state, as well as sending texts and mailers reminding them to send in their ballots, The Associated Press reported earlier this month.

Despite the on-the-ground efforts, there’s anecdotal evidence that Trump’s ardent opposition to absentee voting is hurting down-ballot Republicans.

Reuters reported last week that in Pennsylvania, which has no-excuse absentee voting and is holding its primary on June 2, nearly 70% of the absentee-ballot requests had come from registered Democrats as of May 13, despite Democrats having only a 55%-to-45% registration advantage in the state.

“It’s a real problem and could be really troubling come November,” a county-level Republican Party chairman told Reuters, adding that Trump’s supporters “simply don’t trust the process, and the president’s comments have not helped things, for sure.”

fwiw: The RNC has been mailing voters in Pennsylvania absentee ballot applications. They include applications and envelopes pre-addressed to the proper local county elections office. pic.twitter.com/A0nEHK37Ke — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) May 20, 2020

In today's mail: a flier from the Republican National Committee saying I should request my mail ballot by May 26, which also had a helpful reminder that Pennsylvania now lets anyone vote absentee for any reason. No one tell Trump about this. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 20, 2020

In Kentucky, which is allowing all voters to vote absentee without an excuse for its June 23 primary, the Republican secretary of state, Michael Adams, told NPR last week that he had his “head taken off” by fellow Republicans just for sending registered voters a postcard outlining their options for voting.

“The biggest challenge I have right now is making the concept of absentee voting less toxic for Republicans,” he told the outlet, adding that “it’s partly on me because I talked about it in my campaign.”

And The New York Times reported that in Wisconsin’s chaotic April 7 elections, where a Democratic candidate for the state’s Supreme Court handily defeated the Republican incumbent, rural Republican voters and county clerks had difficulty voting absentee.

“While Republicans encouraged early and absentee voting, many elderly either did not have the wherewithal to request absentee ballots or the inclination to vote in person on April 7,” a Republican Party county chairman told The Times. “They were confused, afraid, and decided to stay home.”

As Rick Hasen, a University of California election-law professor, wrote in a Post op-ed article published on Wednesday: “Why would Trump voters jump through extra hoops to vote by mail if they believe, as the president is telling them, that the system is rife with fraud? The voters Trump is hurting is his own.”

Pudner compared Trump to “the boy who cried wolf” in spreading panic and ultimately undermining faith in the process over states simply sending out applications.

“It’s just a bad message for anyone to say, ‘We’re the party trying to stop you from mail-in voting,'” Pudner said. “In a world of sound bites, it makes outreach harder, and it’s really not a winning election message from a PR standpoint.”

Expanding voting by mail does not substantially benefit either party

Trump has also falsely claimed that expanding absentee voting and voting by mail would hurt GOP candidates. He said in March that a coronavirus stimulus package proposed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives that would have massively expanded early and absentee voting “had levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

There is no widely accepted evidence to support Trump’s claims that increased voter turnout automatically benefits Democrats. A new working paper from Stanford University, for example, found that counties in California, Utah, and Washington saw modest increases in voter turnout across the board but no clear partisan advantage for either political party when they switched to holding elections almost entirely by mail.

The political scientist Lee Drutman recently summed it up for FiveThirtyEight: “Voting by mail is more convenient for some voters but more difficult for others, and these conflicting factors appear to cancel each other out, dampening any partisan advantage. Moreover, the vast majority of nonvoters don’t participate not because it’s too inconvenient to vote, but because voting isn’t a habit for them.”

He added: “Maybe they don’t care about politics, maybe they don’t think their vote matters, maybe they don’t like any of the candidates, or maybe it’s some combination of all of the above. But the bottom line is that these voters’ decision to vote depends more on whether somebody around them can motivate them to vote, not whether they are able to vote by mail or in person.”

In several states that Trump won in 2016, a quarter or more of ballots were cast by mail, Census Bureau data shows. In both Arizona and Utah, 68% of ballots were cast by mail, while the share was 58% in Montana, 27% in Florida, 25% in Iowa, and 24% in Michigan, the target of his ire on Wednesday.

In many states where the electorate skews older, like Arizona and Florida, the GOP relies heavily on mail-in ballots. As one Republican strategist told NPR in April, “absentee ballots are typically Republicans’ friends in Florida.”

In March, Trump, now a resident of Palm Beach, voted by mail in Florida’s Republican presidential primary election, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

And in such a close election, having Democrats promote absentee voting while the leader of the GOP decries it as fraudulent and unsafe could have real effects on the margins.

“In Florida, Trump won senior voters 57% to 40% in 2016,” Pudner said, citing CNN exit polls. “If you have a 5% drop in seniors voting because they’re scared of in-person voting and think vote-by-mail is fraudulent, that’s damaging.”

Even if voting by mail increased turnout, there’s no guarantee it would hurt the GOP

The Stanford study and other papers have found small increases in turnout for states and counties that expanded voting by mail. But even if expanding absentee voting did vastly increase turnout, the available evidence about nonvoters doesn’t support Trump’s assertion that higher voter turnout would automatically benefit Democrats.

A 2019 New York Times Upshot meta-analysis of voter-file, census, and polling data from registered voters in swing districts found that assumptions that nonvoters would back Democrats if they turned out to vote might not hold in 2020.

As The Times noted, nonvoters and especially Americans who aren’t registered to vote at all are chronically underrepresented in public opinion surveys, making it difficult to gauge how they would vote.

A February survey of 12,000 nonvoters conducted by the Knight Foundation found that while they narrowly leaned Democratic as a group and in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin (by 1 and 2 percentage points, respectively), they favored Trump by greater margins in other battleground states.

But The Times said its data from 2018 polling in battleground districts and estimates based on voter-file data indicated that Trump’s approval was nearly the same among voters and nonvoters, suggesting that nonvoters weren’t necessarily more anti-Trump than those who did cast ballots.

The Times said that while Democrats saw the upper limits of how an increase in voter turnout could benefit them in the 2018 midterms, white working-class voters who did not vote in 2018 “are likeliest to return to the electorate in 2020, and it could set back Democrats in crucial battleground states.”

As Nate Cohn, the Upshot reporter who wrote the 2019 article, said on Twitter on Wednesday: “One of the odd things about the Trump effort to suppress absentee mail voting is that it’s totally conceivable to me that higher turnout would help him in these Midwestern states, where the kind of lower turnout and less educated voters who sat out the midterms probably tilt-GOP.”