Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club set to reopen with Jacuzzi social distancing

President Donald Trump’s private club in Florida will be able to partially reopen after 57 days of shuttering.

The Mar-a-Lago Club will be able to begin a partial reopening on Saturday now that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Palm Beach County the go-ahead for “phase one” of the Sunshine State’s reopening plan.

In an email to members obtained by the Washington Post, “social distancing will be enforced on both the pool deck and in the pool/Jacuzzi.”

The club is also ordering members to bring their own towels, and pool noodles will be banned.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida will be able to partially reopen on Saturday, but with some peculiar protocols.

In an email obtained by the Washington Post, members were informed “social distancing will be enforced on both the pool deck and in the pool/Jacuzzi.”

Members will also have to bring their own towels, and pool noodles will be banned, according to The Post.

“Do not congregate,” members were warned in the club’s email.

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adding Palm Beach County to the Sunshine State’s “phase one” reopening plan, Mar-a-Lago will be able to open its doors for the first time in 57 days.

Under the governor’s order, only the club’s pool areas will be able to reopen.

How, exactly, the Jacuzzi social distancing measures will be enforced remains unclear, The Post’s David Fahrenthold noted.