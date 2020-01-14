I tried every single dessert at Burger King and ranked them

caption I found 16 different desserts at my local Burger King locations. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

I tasted every dessert available at Burger King over the course of a few weeks.

Overall, I was least impressed with the Strawberry Shake, Vanilla Hand Spun Shake, and Vanilla Soft Serve since they were sort of plain.

The Chocolate Oreo Shake and Chocolate Sundae With M&M’s were both tasty and I enjoyed their crunchy toppings and chocolate flavors.

The Dutch Apple Pie, which cost $1.99, blew me away and tasted homemade.

What good is a burger if you can’t chase it with something sweet and delicious?

Burger King has staked its claim to the throne with its name, but the fast-food chain has more than beef and plant-based substitutes on its menu.

Focusing only on the treats, I tried every cookie, pie, and shake available at my local locations of the fast-food chain to see which was the best.

Here’s how the sweets stacked up.

Note: Prices and availability are based on my local New York City Burger King locations unless stated otherwise.

Strawberry Shake — $3.79

caption People who love strawberry-flavored candy would probably enjoy this one. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The Strawberry Shake wasn’t a waste of money, but it was far from my favorite dessert at Burger King.

In my opinion, the strawberry-flavored sauce tasted artificial and intensely sweet.

I think if the vanilla soft serve and syrup were more evenly blended, the flavors would have been smoother and I wouldn’t be so jarred by the hit of pure sugar to my teeth and taste buds.

That said, I think people who love strawberry candies might enjoy this shake.

Vanilla Hand Spun Shake — $3.79

caption It was better with toppings in it, in my opinion. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

For me, simple isn’t necessarily better.

It’s hard for vanilla soft serve blended with vanilla sauce to compete in a world of Oreo bits, caramel M&Ms, and apple pie.

The flavor of this shake was not overly sweet but it was also not particularly exciting.

If your favorite ice-cream flavor is vanilla, you will probably enjoy this – but it is far from being one of the best options on the menu, in my opinion.

Vanilla Soft Serve — $1.29

caption It was just sort of boring to me. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

As the base for more than half of Burger King’s dessert menu, the vanilla soft serve deserves some respect.

It was cold, creamy, and sweet without being overbearing, but it was also pretty basic.

Just like with the soft serve I reviewed from McDonald’s, I think this cone would be perfectly refreshing in the summertime.

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Two) — $1.50

caption I wish they’d been bigger. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The cookies at Burger King were served warm, soft, and chewy. They were tasty but I think they leaned a little more to the bitter side of bittersweet.

In my opinion, they were also on the smaller side for the price.

Cini Minis (Four) — $ 1.49

caption The Cini Minis were warm but the icing was cold. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The dough of the Cini Minis was quite chewy and, in my opinion, these could’ve used more time in the oven, especially since they weren’t golden or even a little crisp.

Basically tiny cinnamon rolls, these bites were served warm with cold dipping icing on the side.

The idea is A+ but the execution was subpar – especially since the icing was not served warm.

Hershey’s Chocolate Hand Spun Shake — $3.79

caption The shake was thick but smooth. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Topped with whipped cream, this blend of chocolate sauce and vanilla soft serve was thick in consistency but the flavor was smooth.

I think that this was the best option out of the basic shakes, but as you’ll learn later in this ranking, this dessert shined brightest as a foundation for chopped candy and cookie pieces.

Pie Made With Twix — $2.79

caption The name is self-explanatory, really. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

It’s called exactly what it is – this slice of pie came with a vanilla crumb crust, a caramel whipped cream and chocolate-cream filling, and pieces of Twix crumbled on top.

With the exception of the topping, the pie (thankfully) did not taste like biting into a bigger, softer version of the candy bar.

The filling was velvety and light, but no one flavor stood out above the others.

Caramel Sundae — $1.99

caption The sundae was balanced, in my opinion. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

I think this sundae had the right ratio of caramel to soft serve.

Everything melded well and the topping wasn’t too thick and tacky, which can be tricky to achieve when working with caramel.

Chocolate Sundae — $1.99

caption It wasn’t mixed as well as I’d prefer. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Surprisingly difficult to find for this taste test (it took several weeks and half a dozen locations from South Carolina to New York), this classic treat was worth the wait, at least for the first few bites.

The chocolate syrup mixed with vanilla soft serve was sweet and familiar. The only downside is that there is no real way to easily mix the syrup throughout the dessert, so the bottom remains almost entirely vanilla.

Vanilla Shake With Caramel M&M’s — $3.79

caption This was pretty unique. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

This delicious shake made me want to buy a bag of Caramel M&M’s for the first time. They worked so well with the vanilla soft serve.

My only real gripe was that all of the M&M’s quickly settled to the bottom of the cup, so every straw pull from the center was 100% vanilla shake and every pull from the bottom was 100% candy.

Chocolate Shake With M&M’s — $4.19

caption It was evenly blended. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The chocolate M&M’s shake was dense, but when the soft serve and candy bits finally got through the straw they were great.

The candies were ground finely enough that I didn’t have to pause to chew every two seconds and the chocolate sauce was used sparingly and evenly blended throughout.

Oreo Shake — $3.79

caption The Oreo bits were mixed in perfectly. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Following the trend of this taste test, the Oreo pieces were thoroughly blended into the soft serve and they became one with the texture and flavor of the shake.

It was like drinking a cold liquid cookie, which is pretty ideal.

Hershey’s Sundae Pie — $2.49

caption This had been my favorite prior to the taste test. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

This sundae pie is a long-time favorite of mine, and the one I ordered for this review did not disappoint.

The slice had a chocolate crust with a chocolate-and-vanilla-creme filling. It was also topped with a chocolate drizzle, creme rosettes, and chocolate pieces.

The rich chocolate and the creme filling went perfectly with the crunchy chocolate crust.

In my opinion, the only way Burger King could improve this treat is by making the slices bigger or by lowering the price.

Chocolate Sundae With M&M’s — $4.19

caption The sundae was crunchy, cold, and delicious. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

Take everything I said about the chocolate-shake version of this dessert and crank it up to an 11.

It could have been psychological or something about the way it was prepared but, in my opinion, the sundae was far better than the shake.

The chocolate syrup was not as thoroughly mixed in, but something about eating the sundae instead of drinking it through a straw made it taste especially creamy and delicious.

Chocolate Oreo Shake — $3.79

caption The shake was refreshing and delightful. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

The combination of chocolate sauce, ice cream, and Oreo pieces was shockingly good.

Going into this review, I fully expected the M&M’s desserts to overtake the Oreo options, but that was not the case. It was a tight race to the top, but second place is ultimately the right spot for this must-try dessert.

Dutch Apple Pie — $1.99

caption This pie was the best $2 I spent that week. source Andrew LaSane for Insider

In my opinion, the apple pie is easily the best dessert at Burger King. The crust was flaky, the pie was warm, and the apples were crisp and delicious.

Had this been a blind taste test, I’m not sure I would be able to tell the difference between the slice I ate and a homemade pie.

Your mileage may vary, but this was by far the best $2 I spent that week.

