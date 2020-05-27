Tuesday Morning is closing at least 132 stores after filing for bankruptcy — see if your local store is on the list

- source
- Lea Z. / Yelp
- Off-price home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is planning to close at least 132 stores across the country this summer.
- It will close further locations as it reaches later stages in its reorganization. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday.
- Here’s the full list of locations included in the first wave.
As part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Tuesday Morning will close approximately 230 of its nearly 700 stores.
In the first phase of closures, set to take place this summer, it will close at least 132 stores. The off-price home goods retailer listed the addresses of these locations in court filings on Wednesday, saying that they are expected to begin closing on June 1.
Tuesday Morning said in a court filing that the locations were selected because they were underperforming or located too close to another store in its portfolio.
The retailer still needs bankruptcy court approval to begin closing sales, and locations could be added or removed from the list.
In the press release announcing its bankruptcy, Tuesday Morning CEO Steve Becker specifically mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic as contributiong to the business’ struggles. Tuesday Morning temporarily closed all of its locations and furloughed most of its 9,000 employees in March. It does not have an e-commerce business, making the temporary store closures particularly devastating.
“The complete halt of store operations for two months put the Company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11,” he said.
Here is the list of stores that are slated to close, listed alphabetically by state:
Town Square Shopping Center, 1646 Town Square SW, Cullman, AL 35055
Riverview Plaza Shopping Center, 407 George Wallace Dr., Suite #1D, Gadsden, AL 35903
Promenade Montgomery, 2572 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, AL 36117
Kroger Center, 205 W. Oak St., Conway, AR 72032
Bowman Heights Shopping Center, 301 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, AR 72211
Northmall Centre, 4841 North Stone Ave, Suite 115, Tucson, AZ 85704
The Commons At Aliso Town Center, 26505 Aliso Creek Rd., Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Culver Center, 3844 Culver Center #A, Culver City, CA 90232
Laguna Pavilion, 7440 Laguna Blvd., Ste 108, Elk Grove, CA 95758
The Eureka Mall, 800 W. Harris St., Suite 33, Eureka, CA 95503
Blackstone & Barstow Shopping Center, 5380 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, CA 93710
842 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey, CA 93940
Hastings Ranch Shopping Center, 3705 East Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
Sierra Vista Plaza, 1850 N. Placentia Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870
Carmelo Plaza, 1630 Contra Costa Blvd., Suite F, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Santa Rita Square, 3170 Santa Rita Rd., Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pico Plaza, 43 Calle De Industrias, San Clemente, CA 92672
Marigold Center, 3860-1 Broad Street, Suite 1, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Conejo Valley Plaza, 1350 North Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Union Landing, 31320 Courthouse Dr., Union City, CA 94587
Nut Tree Shopping Center, 1661 E. Monte Vista Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688
Packwood Creek East, 4256 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, CA 93277
Westchester Village, 8801 South Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, CA 90045
Southern Cross Shopping Center, 1833 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Concord Square, 4431 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Colonial Shoppes Bear Lake, 3030 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite 140, Apopka, FL 32703
Mission Bay Plaza, 20415-A S.R. 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498
Turtle Crossing, 4396 N. State Rd 7, Coral Springs, FL 33073
Bellair Plaza, 2435 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118-3201
Tomoka Town Center, 1115 Cornerstone Blvd., Suite S, Daytona Beach, FL 32117-7100
Coconut Point Town Center, 8012 Mediterranean Dr., Estero, FL 39928
Emerald Woods Plaza, 3900 North 46th Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Loop West Shopping Center, 2003 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741- 0731
Barclay Square, 13819 L-M Walsingham Rd., Largo, FL 33774
Gulf Gate Plaza, 2648 Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34112
Tyrone Gardens, 931 Tyrone Blvd. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tuesday Morning Plaza, 291 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073
Westfork Plaza, 15891 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Buckingham Plaza, 310 South State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Tequesta Shoppes, 115-A N. Hwy US 1, Tequesta, FL 33469
Westward Shopping Center, 2471 Okeechobee Blvd., Suite 2505 E, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Brighten Park, 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30329-3034
Parkway Pointe, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30339
Canton Exchange Shopping Center, 2243 Cumming Hwy, Suite 124, Canton, GA 30115-8071
Cross Country Plaza, 3201 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31906
Georgetown Shopping Center, 4490 Chamblee- Dunwoody Rd., Suite 104B, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Fayette Pavilion III, 240 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville, GA 30214
McDonough Commons, 1541 Hwy 20 W, Suite 110, McDonough, GA 30253-7309
The Village at Peachtree Corners, 5270 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092
Collins Road Square, 1370 Twixt Town Rd., Marion, IA 52302-3079
Teton Village Plaza, 2131 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404
Yellowstone Plaza, 675 Yellowstone Ave., Pocatello, ID 83201
Butterfield Plaza, 1310 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Naper West Plaza, 586 S. IL Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540
Rice Lake Square, 229 Rice Lake Square, Suite 229, Wheaton, IL 60189-2136
Fresh Thyme, 3600 W 3rd Street, Bloomington, IN 47404
Shoppes at County Line, 8705 Hardegan St., Indianapolis, IN 46227- 7211
Willow Lake East, 2620 Lake Circle Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46268
Merrillville Plaza, 1635 East 80th Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410
Town East Center, 441 E. Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502
Wanamaker 21, 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1, Topeka, KS 66604
2350 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67205
Beltway Crossing Shopping Center, 6322 Ritchie Hwy., Suite 4, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Centre at Salisbury, 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801
Goucher Commons, 803 Goucher Blvd., Towson, MD 21286
New Towne Plaza, 44524 Ford Rd., Space No. B-100, Canton, MI 48187
Gratiot Center, 31902 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066
Southdale Square, 2940 W 66th St, Richfield, MN 55423
Woodbury Village Shopping Center, 7150 Valley Creek Plaza, Suite 226, Woodbury, MN 55125
Chesterfield Commons Technology Park, 17353 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, MO 63005
Watson Plaza Shopping Center, 233 Watson Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63126
Plantation Point, 6411 Triangle Plantation Dr., Raleigh, NC 27616
Eagle Run Shopping Center, 13320 West Maple Rd., Omaha, NE 68164
Westwood Plaza, 12119 West Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68144
Castle Ridge Plaza, 388 State Rt 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
Union Square Shopping Center, 500 Highway 35, Suite 6B-6E, Middletown, NJ 07748
Paramus Place, 165 Route 4 West, Space #3, Paramus, NJ 07652
The Ramsey Square Shopping Center, 1300 New Jersey 17 #5, Ramsey, NJ 07446
Middlesex Mall, 6781 Hadley Rd., South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Bey Lea Plaza, 1232 Hooper Ave., Suite 10, Toms River, NJ 08753
Blue Star Shopping Center, 1701-75 Route 22 West, Store #20, Watchung, NJ 07069
Crossgates Commons, 161 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12205
Eastview Plaza, 8190-8250 Transit Road, Amherst, NY 14221
Cobblestone Court, 8000 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor, NY 14564
Easton Square, 3886A Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43230
Tiffany Square, 1300 Boardman Poland Rd., Poland, OH 44514-1934
River Square, 19875 Detroit Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
Springdale Plaza, 473 East Kemper Road, Springdale, OH 45246
Solon Square Shopping Center, 33507 Aurora Rd., Solon, OH 44139
Prime Square, 205 9800 SE Washington St., Portland, OR 97216
Colonial Commons, 5098 Jonestown Rd., Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Carpet Mart Plaza, 5103 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
North Hills Village, 4801 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Penn Center East, 3430 William Penn Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Southland Four Seasons S/C, 641-643 Clairton Blvd., Storerooms #45 & 46, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236
Trainer’s Corner Shopping Center, 200 N West End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951- 2308
Wilkes Barre Commons, 3460 Wilkes Barre Blvd., Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Eastgate Town Center, 5600 Brainerd Road, Suite D-26, Chattanooga, TN 37411
The Shops At Western Plaza, 4553 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
4108 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Courtside Plaza Shopping Center, 5930 IH 20 West, Arlington, TX 76017
Plaza 183, 13450 Research Blvd., Suite 240, Austin, TX 78750
Plantation Plaza, 105 Dixie Dr., Clute, TX 77531
Best Buy S/C ,9384 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231
Irving Towne Center, 3401 W. Airport Frwy, Ste 118, Irving, TX 75062
Chestnut Village Shopping Center, 535 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, TX 75901
Murphy Marketplace, 104 North Murphy Rd., Suite 200, Murphy, TX 75094
The Market at Crenshaw, 4581 E. Sam Houston Pkwy S., Pasadena, TX 77505- 3949
1750 E. Belt Line Rd., Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75081
Arapaho Village, 819 Arapaho Road, Suite 14, Richardson, TX 75080
Village at Stone Oak, 2606 TPC Pkwy, Suite 110, San Antonio, TX 78259
Miramar Shopping Center, 2124 Bayport Blvd., Seabrook, TX 77586
Gateway Crossing Shopping Center, 268 S. 500 W., Bountiful, UT 84010
3501 Carlin Springs Road, Bailey’s Crossroads, VA 22041
Village Center Shopping Center, 5619 Stone Road, Space # 3, Centreville, VA 20120
Midway Shopping Center, 3165 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, VA 24073
Fairfax Circle Shopping Center, 9709 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031
Gateway Village / Fredericksburg Design Center, 2340 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Pocono Crossing, 10364 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
The Market at Shelton Shop, 901 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, VA 22556
Sugarland Crossing Shopping Center, 47100 Community Plaza Suite 138 (Store 60), Sterling, VA 20164
London Bridge Shopping Center, 2346 Virginia Beach Blvd., Suites 7E-8, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Warrenton Towne Centre, 619 Frost Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186
Vienna Shopping Center, 136-138 D Maple Avenue West, Vienna, VA 22182
653-156th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98007
SeaTac Village Shopping Center, 1718 South 320th St., Federal Way, WA 98003
Rosehill Plaza, 12042 NE 85th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Alderwood Parkway Place, 19225 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Suite 110, Lynnwood, WA 98036- 4870
Michael’s Center, 3701 S. Cedar St., Tacoma, WA 98409
Parkway Super Center, 17720 South Center Parkway, Tukwila, WA 98188
Green Bay Plaza, 1481-1535 W. Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54304
Greenway Station Shopping Center, 1700 Deming Way, Suite 102, Middleton, WI 53562