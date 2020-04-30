Tune in to the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series Grand Finals this Sunday!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 April 2020 – The stage is set for the crowning of the first LoL PCS Champion, with the conclusion of the nine-week competition happening this weekend. With three matches left to be played, only four teams remain — Machi Esports (MCX), Talon Esports (TLN), Hong Kong Attitude (HKA) and ahq eSports club (AHQ).

After previously defeating TLN in the Upper Bracket semifinals, MCX secured the first spot in the Finals on Sunday, at 5pm (GMT +8). The win solidifies MCX’s dominant season so far, who will be the favourites heading into the Finals for the opportunity to win up to US$30,000 in prize money.

Three teams from the Lower Bracket will battle it out on Saturday, 2 May, for a spot in the Finals on Sunday. Underdogs HKA will look to defy expectations once more by taking on AHQ in a Best-of-3, at 3pm (GMT +8). The winner of that match will immediately advance to the semifinals, where TLN awaits them in a Best-of-5.

"We've been blown away by the great showcase of skills and strategy by the participating teams, as well as the fan support for all of our teams throughout the season. In times like these, I hope that everyone can continue to tune in safely at home with their families and stay connected with their friends online for what promises to be a historical PCS Spring Final," said Chris Tran, Head of Esports for Riot Games in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.









Match schedule for this weekend





Fans can now share their passion for LoL esports and enjoy the epic matches in the comforts of their own homes with their families as special dedicated broadcasts of the weekend’s matches will be available on selected television channels throughout the region.

The selected channels are:

eGG (SEA, Australia)

Yahoo TV (Taiwan)

ET Today (Taiwan)

Tap (Philippines)

True ID (Thailand)

TVB MyTV Super (Hong Kong)





The PCS league kicked off on 29 February, 2020, and is formed with top teams from the former League of Legends Master Series and Southeast Asia. The PCS league is co-organized by Riot Games and FunPlus Esports, while Garena is the publisher of League of Legends in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the following PCS channels:




