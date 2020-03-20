‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and other hospital TV shows donated their extra masks and protective equipment to real hospitals contending with the new coronavirus outbreak as supplies run short across the country

source Eric McCandless/ABC

Sets for TV shows about hospitals have started donating their extra supplies to local hospitals and other first responders.

Donations of N95 masks, gowns, and gloves have been made to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Healthcare workers are short on personal protective equipment that could protect them when dealing with COVID-19 patients.

As healthcare workers begin to run out of supplies and personal protective equipment, TV sets of medical shows have started donating their extra supplies, CNN reported.

Shows like Fox’s “The Resident” and “Grey’s Anatomy” have given their extra supplies to local hospitals.

“The Resident” donated personal protective equipment to a local hospital in Atlanta, CNN reported.

Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital posted a photo of the donations from “The Resident.”

According to ABC, the show “Station 19” donated N95 masks to a local fire station and “Grey’s Anatomy” donated personal protective equipment.

“At ‘Station 19,’ we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” Krista Vernoff, executive producer of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” told “Good Morning America” in a statement.

According to the Hollywood Reporter shows like “New Amsterdam” and “The Good Doctor” have also made donations to local health workers.

Healthcare workers across the country have said they’re underprepared and lack personal protective equipment to handle a surge in new coronavirus cases.

So far the US has had over 14,000 infections with more than 200 deaths.