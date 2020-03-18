TV hosts are taping shows from quarantined locations and without live studio audiences, and the monologues are surreal

caption Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert both filmed special episodes of their shows from home. source The Tonight Show/The Late Show

Many TV hosts have taped shows from isolated locations or without studio audiences to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

After a “Today” employee tested positive for COVID-19, Al Roker delivered the weather report from his kitchen at home.

Stephen Colbert explored the concept of “social distancing” from a bathtub during a special episode of CBS’s “The Late Show.”

If you thought it was difficult to snag tickets to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” or “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” before – think again.

As the novel coronavirus has continued to spread and gatherings of more than 50 people have been discouraged by the CDC, the background laughs and applause that go hand-in-hand with talk shows have disappeared.

Many TV hosts have opted to tape their shows from quarantined locations – such as their kitchens, offices, and bathrooms – or without live studio audiences to prevent further spreading the illness.

Watch these TV hosts deliver their monologues during a time of social distancing and self-isolation.

Al Roker delivered the ‘Today’ weather report from his kitchen at home

After a crew member on NBC’s “Today” tested positive for COVID-19, Al Roker has self-isolated himself in his home. However, the 65-year-old weatherman still wanted to appear on the show to give the forecast on Tuesday.

“We’re just being super, super cautious. There was a 9 o’clock-hour employee, someone on the third hour of ‘Today,’ who tested positive for the virus. Craig [Melvin] and Al had some contact. We’re, in an abundance of caution, keeping them home. But they feel good. In fact, Al feels so good he wants to do the weather from home,” “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie said.

Roker then called in to the show through an iPad, which appeared to be propped up by a water bottle in his kitchen.

Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive. Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

Stephen Colbert has aired special episodes of ‘The Late Show’ from his home

On Friday, Stephen Colbert delivered an on-air monologue in front of several members of his staff shortly before the show’s production was suspended until further notice.

The 55-year-old TV host then shared a special “social distancing” episode of CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” from his bathtub at home on Tuesday.

“Welcome to my bathroom. I am your host, Stephen Colbert. You’re watching a very special social distancing edition of ‘The Late Show,’ or as I now call it, ‘The Lather Show With Scrubbin’ Colbath,'” he said.

Colbert continued, “We need to slow the spread of this virus. Epidemiologists call this ‘flattening the curve.’ But based on my current levels of inactivity and stress baking, I definitely will not be flattening my curves.”

He also shared a monologue from his second day of quarantine, during which he sits in front of a fire. Colbert called the special edition “The Flame Show With Stephen Colburn.”

Jimmy Fallon’s wife taped his first ‘At Home’ edition of ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon delivered his first “At Home” monologue on Tuesday after production for NBC’s “The Tonight Show” was suspended due to the coronavirus.

“We really don’t know what this is, but I wanted to put something out there for you guys so we can have some levity in these bizarre times. What we’re doing right now – I’m in a room in my house. My camera operator is my wife,” the 45-year-old host said.

He proceeded to introduce his wife Nancy Juvonen, his dog Gary, and his daughter Franny before kicking off the monologue.

Fallon also encouraged his viewers to donate to Feeding America and announced that he’d feature a new charity with each video.

Prior to switching to the “At Home” edition of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon delivered an on-air monologue to an empty studio audience.

Jimmy Kimmel said he would share a ‘mini monologue’ every day until his show returns

Jimmy Kimmel shared his first “mini monologue” on Tuesday, pledging to deliver a video every day until ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” returns after its suspension due to the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old TV host spoke about his experience self-isolating with his family at home during the coronavirus outbreak while “hiding” in his office.

“You learn a lot about yourself when you’re isolated at home. For instance, I learned that I have two young children,” Kimmel joked, adding, “Thank god for television. My blood type right now is Disney positive.”

Conan O’Brien gave viewers a lighthearted tutorial on how to wash their hands from his kitchen

Conan O’Brien‘s show “Conan” hasn’t been suspended as it was already going on a brief hiatus, TBS confirmed to Vulture. However, the 56-year-old host shared a Saint Patrick’s Day-themed handwashing tutorial from his home on Tuesday.

“I hope you’re all staying safe and washing your hands. Here’s a quick tip on how you can keep your hands clean in the old St. Paddy’s Day spirit,” he said before launching into his rendition of “Oh Danny Boy.”

O’Brien then scrubbed his hands under a stream of Guinness, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and Lucky Charms cereal.

ABC suspended live audiences for ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went live without a studio audience during an episode of ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on March 11.

“As you can see, things are a little different here today. Given the developing situation in New York with the coronavirus, the decision was made to suspend audiences from our show,” Seacrest explained.

The camera then panned to the empty seats as Ripa explained that some of the show’s producers were serving as seat-fillers.

“That shouldn’t stop everyone from watching at home because let’s face it, you can’t go anywhere else. Our show must go on,” Ripa said.

Whoopi Goldberg said that the lack of audience at ‘The View’ taping was ‘unprecedented’

The studio audience was completely empty on an episode of ABC’s “The View” on March 11.

“The coronavirus situation is still developing. And for the first time ever, as you can see if you looked around, we made the decision not to have a studio audience,” Whoopi Goldberg said, adding, “This is unprecedented. This has never happened on ‘The View’ before.”

The video showed that all of the seats were empty, with only producers and camera operators on set.

Samantha Bee spoke in front of an almost entirely empty room while taping ‘Full Frontal’

Samantha Bee began an episode of TBS’s “Full Frontal” on March 11 by announcing that there would be no live studio audience “due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus.”

The 50-year-old TV host admitted that the show had several of the staffers sitting in the audience.

“They are sitting six feet apart as recommended by the CDC, and also because they hate each other,” she joked, adding, “We won’t have audience laughter but we might have my laughter, because my writers have added some jokes that I haven’t seen before.”

Bill Maher jokingly called his audience-free show ‘Surreal Time’

Bill Maher took the stage of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday without a live studio audience present.

“Welcome to ‘F—— Ridiculous With Bill Maher,'” the 64-year-old TV host joked, adding “It’s ‘Surreal Time’ is what we’re renaming this show.”

He continued, “You may notice the sound is a little different because we’re trying to be on the safe side here, and people don’t want to come around me. I could be a carrier. Everybody’s f—ing nervous.”

Seth Meyers aired a pre-written segment after guests decided against appearing on ‘Late Night’

Seth Meyers and his team decided to cancel Thursday’s show following guests’ decisions not to visit and NBC’s announcement that there would be no more live studio audiences due to the coronavirus.

However, the 46-year-old hosted a pre-written segment called “A Closer Look” instead. Meyers wore a casual button-down shirt in place of his usual suit and tie.

“Hey everybody, welcome to ‘Late Night Casual Thursday.’ We were planning on doing our show tonight and then on Monday we were going to start doing shows without an audience, but basically things are moving very fast. I don’t need to tell you that,” he said.

Meyers continued, “Our guests – with great reason – decided that they didn’t feel right coming in and doing the show tonight so we decided to cancel it. We don’t know when we are going to start doing shows again.”