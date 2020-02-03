Twillory says that its performance dress shirts prevent prevent sweat and never wrinkle — we tested them out and found the claims to be true

source Twillory

Twillory performance dress shirts feature a four-way stretch material that resists wrinkles, wicks moisture, and keeps you cool.

Priced at $54 each when you buy four or more, they’re the best value in smart workwear.

We tested them out and found that they’re great for on-the-go and traveling professionals.

Dress shirts are probably the most important workwear essential for men. You can find them at just about any menswear retailer in an abundance of styles and colors, but when it comes to finding shirts that are versatile and comfortable enough for your busy lifestyle, that’s where you’ll run into problems.

Traditional dress shirts wrinkle quickly, often fit poorly, and look pretty terrible once you begin to sweat – all things that don’t bode well when it comes to looking professional.

But Twillory, a brand best known for making the 100% formaldehyde-free non-iron SafeCotton dress shirt, has developed a new dress shirt that addresses many of the frustrations and limitations of traditional styles. A few Insider Picks staff members tried out the shirts, and every one of us loved wearing them.

The Twillory performance dress shirt features a four-way stretch material made from cotton, lycra, and the brand’s proprietary Cool Max fabric. What makes this material special is its ability to resist wrinkles, wick moisture, and keep your body cool. These innovative features help you stay neat and fresh by regulating your temperature on those days when you’re going between a freezing cold office and hot weather outside.



Twillory isn’t the only brand to try its hand at smarter dress shirts, but it is the very best value on the market. Its performance shirts are priced at $99 each, but cost less when bought in bulk – two for $119, three for $175, and four or more for $54 each.

After testing the shirts, we found them to be convenient for city life, as comfortable as T-shirts, and an all-around great value for the cost. Read on to see what each of us thought about the shirts, and to check out the different patterns they come in.

Shop Twillory performance dress shirts here, and see our personal reviews below.

Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter: Twillory Advancer



I’ve worn several pieces of performance workwear like blazers, chinos, and dress pants, but never dress shirts. As someone who rarely wears button ups (simply because they’re not as comfortable as other tops), I was more than willing to give the Twillory Performance shirt a try. I went with the “Advancer” since it features a blue checked pattern – a classic style you generally can’t go wrong with.

It was wrinkle-free right out of the packaging and fit extremely well. I have a slim build, so most classic-fitting shirts are just too big on me while certain slim shirts are flat out tight. The Twillory Performance shirt only comes in one fit – tailored – but manages to achieve a comfortable in-between for all body types as a result of its dynamic four-way stretch.

My favorite thing about the shirt is the soft cotton lining in the sleeves and shoulder areas. While other dress shirts are stiff from being starched and ironed, the Twillory Performance dress shirt feels similar to wearing a long-sleeve t-shirt.

Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor: Twillory Mover



I’ve been a fan of Twillory’s button-up shirts since first getting to try them over a year ago, and found myself impressed again with the startup’s new performance collection. I tried the “Mover,” a gingham-patterned option that was professional-looking enough to wear to the office, but comfortable enough that I liked wearing it on the weekends.

I haven’t exercised while wearing it, but I did benefit from the Mover’s Cool Max moisture-wicking material after putting it on after a midday workout. Unlike other shirts, which stuck to me and felt weird, the Mover continued to feel light and easy to wear until the end of the day. If you’re the type of person whose commute includes a longer walk, or who dreads leaving the office during warmer months because of sweat, you’ll want a shirt from this collection in your closet.

Breton Fischetti, Insider Picks VP: Twillory Shaker



I’m really excited about the idea of Twillory’s performance fabric. It has the benefits of all the technical workout gear we’ve seen evolve over the last couple of years, except that now it’s designed to look appropriate in the workplace.

Twillory always delivers when it comes to well-fitted (not tight) dress shirts, and these new styles are no exception. The fabric is great – it feels like a T-shirt, and is comfortable and flexible – but it looks like any other dress shirt.

I will say that if you’re the kind of person that likes a stiffer shirt, this won’t be your best bet because it’s very thin and soft. But I’m very excited about how the shirt will perform when it’s hot outside since it’s so breathable.

Overall, it’s another great development from Twillory and a win-win when it comes to comfortable clothes that look professional.

David Slotnick, senior transportation reporter (former Insider Picks reporter): Twillory Leader



The performance fabric makes a difference that you’ll notice pretty much right away.

From far away or even up close, it looks like any dress shirt, appropriate for normal office wear or matched with a suit and tie for more formal events. But as you go through the day, especially in the summer, you’ll feel as if you were just wearing a t-shirt.

The only thing I’d mention is that when I was deciding between sizes I went with the smaller one, and it ended up being very fitted. If you’re on the fence, you might be happier going a half-inch up on the neck size.