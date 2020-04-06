Twin babies born during India’s coronavirus lockdown have been named Covid and Corona

caption Twins Covid and Corona, a boy and a girl, were born in the early hours of March 27. source Vijaykumar Thelaprolu / EyeEm / Getty Images

Twins born in Raipur, India at the end of March have been named Covid and Corona.

The babies, a boy and a girl, were named after the coronavirus pandemic as a reminder of the hardships they overcame in being delivered during the crisis.

According to the Metro, the mother of the twins, Preeti Verma, told the Press Trust of India (PTI): “The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable.

“Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene, and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names.

“When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic,” she said.

Al Jazeera reports that father Vinay told the dpa news agency: “Besides, these names are beautiful in their own, with Corona being Latin for crown.”

The couple are apparently being pressed by elder relatives to change the names, so they may reverse their decision at a later date, according to Al Jazeera.

Preeti experienced labor pains on March 26, and her husband, Vinay Verma, called for an ambulance to take her to the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. However, due to the country-wide lockdown with no cars being allowed on the road, their vehicle was stopped repeatedly along the way by police.

The twins were eventually delivered by cesarean section in the early hours of March 27 within 45 minutes of the couple’s arrival, due to complications with Preeti’s case, according to the Metro.

A spokesperson for the hospital has disclosed the mother and babies were recently discharged and all were in good health, the publication added.