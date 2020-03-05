‘The biggest mistake of my entire life’: A Twitch streamer was banned after firing a gun during a livestream inside his house

caption Twitch streamer SoaRCarl source SoaRCarl/Twitch

A Twitch streamer’s channel was suspended after he fired a gun during a livestream Wednesday night.

Carl Riemer, who streamed under the handle SoaRCarl, seemed to accidentally discharge the gun inside his house while making a joke.

Riemer was also removed from the roster of SoaR, a collective of gaming streamers.

“One mistake ruined everything I’ve been doing for a year,” Riemer said in an apology video posted Thursday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Twitch streamer’s channel was suspended after he fired a gun inside his house during a livestream Wednesday night.

Carl Riemer, who streamed on Twitch using the handle SoaRCarl, appeared to fire the gun by mistake while joking with viewers of his livestream.

“Say I ain’t got money,” Riemer says as he brandishes the pistol in a clip from the stream preserved on Twitter. Suddenly, the gun goes off, blasting debris off of his desk as Riemer recoils.

Twitch’s community guidelines ban users from “brandishing” weapons, including guns. Riemer’s channel was suspended as of Thursday afternoon.

SoaR, the collective of gaming streamers of which Riemer was a part, said that he had been removed from the group “effective immediately” in a tweet Thursday.

Riemer also apologized to his 300,000 Twitter followers in a video uploaded Thursday afternoon, calling it “the biggest mistake of my entire life.”

“I could have hurt somebody, I could have hurt myself, I could have hurt my animals and that’s unforgivable,” Riemer said. “I put everything into my Twitch … I made this one mistake and it might ruin everything.”

Don't do what I did. Ever. Literally everything was going perfectly in life and one mistake ruined everything I've been doing for year. I cannot put into words how sorry I am and how dangerous what I did last night was. pic.twitter.com/O781ecXxJN — Carl Riemer (@SoaRCarl_) March 5, 2020

Riemer did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.