A 22-year-old Twitter employee has died after being shot while picking up takeout in San Francisco

A 22-year-old Twitter employee died Monday night after being shot in San Francisco, the city’s chief medical examiner confirmed to Business Insider.

The Twitter employee, Courtney Brousseau, was shot Friday while picking up takeout in the Mission District, which he had posted a picture of on Twitter that night, according to local reports.

Brousseau was reportedly a recent graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and had started his job at Twitter in September.

The incident was first reported by the local TV station KTVU.

A photo posted on Friday night on Brousseau’s Twitter account showed the 22-year-old posing in front of Dolores Park with a burrito in hand, with the caption “I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores park and for a brief moment everything felt okay.”

Today we lost a beloved Tweep, and we’re collectively heartbroken. I’ve spent a lot of time on Courtney’s timeline to get to know him better. What I discovered is he was the best of us.????#LoveForCourtney https://t.co/tmWidasbk2 — Leslie Berland (@leslieberland) May 5, 2020

City authorities told the San Francisco Chronicle that 50 to 60 shots were fired on Friday night at an intersection five blocks from Dolores Park. The shooting left Brousseau critically wounded and an 18-year-old man injured.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, the police told the Chronicle. Two men were seen getting out of a vehicle before opening fire and then driving away, authorities told KTVU.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. In a message posted on Twitter on Monday night, Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland wrote that the company was heartbroken.

“Today we lost a beloved Tweep, and we’re collectively heartbroken,” Berland said. “I’ve spent a lot of time on Courtney’s timeline to get to know him better. What I discovered is he was the best of us.”

Brousseau was an associate product manager at Twitter, according to his Twitter account. The Chronicle said he was a transit advocate and had previously interned for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.