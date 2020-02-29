An activist investor is reportedly preparing a plan to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and the stock is rising

Paul Singer, founder of investment firm Elliot Management is planning to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, CNBC reported on Friday.

Singer is reportedly seeking to push Dorsey out in part because of his time being divided between running Twitter and Square, as well as his stated plans to move to Africa this year.

Twitter’s stock rose more than 7% in after-hours trading following the news.

Twitter declined to comment.