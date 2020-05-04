Twitter livestreams global concert “ASIA RISING FOREVER”

"Uniting mankind beyond borders, race, and religion through music"

Twitter broadcasts live on @88rising account in partnership with 88rising

Participating Kpop artists include KANGDANIEL, CLC, Hyukoh and Lim Kim

Twitter has developed a special emoji for this occasion that automatically applies to the hashtags #88rising #AsiaRising #AsiaRisingforever #StayHomeWith88rising

Donations raised through this live broadcast will be used to overcome racial discrimination against Asians





Photo description: '88rising Presents: ASIA RISING FOREVER' LIVE Notice Tweet





SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 May 2020 – Twitter will host a live broadcast titled ’88rising Presents: ASIA RISING FOREVER’ (hereinafter “Asia Rising Forever”) global concert. 88rising is a music label that introduces and promotes Asian artists in the United States. The label is home to a number of popular Asian musicians such as Rich Brian – who released a collaboration with Chungha last year, increasing his popularity in Korea – NIKI, and Keshi.

This commemorative broadcast will be streamed live through 88rising’s official Twitter account (@88rising), and will run for four hours starting from 10 a.m. on May 7, Korean time (May 6, 9 p.m. Eastern Time) in time for the Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month. People can join the real-time conversations on the special event page (https://twitter.com/i/events/1256289526319706112).

During Asia Rising Forever, people on Twitter will get to enjoy the performances of more than 20 teams of domestic and foreign artists who are quickly gaining popularity in the United States. From Korea, KANGDANIEL (@konnect_danielk), CLC (@CUBECLC), Hyukoh (@hyukohh), and Lim Kim (Yerim Kim) will participate. Beyond Korea, Asian musicians such as NIKI (@nikizefanya), Keshi (@keshimusic) and Rich Brian (@richbrian) will perform. Participating artists will showcase a variety of content such as exclusive interviews, surprise games, and intimate performances from their bedrooms through this Asia Rising Forever livestream. Fans will still get to enjoy a highlight clip on Twitter after the broadcast ends. There will also be a special Q&A with CLC (@CUBECLC).

During the live broadcast, donations will also be raised to overcome racial discrimination against Asians around the world due to COVID-19.

In addition, Twitter launched a special emoji on May 1 to celebrate ‘Asia Rising Forever’. Tweeting with the hashtags #88rising, #AsiaRising, #AsiaRisingforever, #StayHomeWith88rising automatically applies a special emoji in the shape of the 88rising event logo, which will be available until July 26.

“Music has the power to bring people together across borders, races and religions,” said YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global Kpop & K-content Partnerships at Twitter. “I hope this Twitter Live will bring the world together to gain momentum to overcome COVID-19.“

Twitter continues to collaborate with Kpop artists to overcome COVID-19 with various activities including the #StayHome and #SafeHands campaigns. Twitter also live-streamed a full concert video of Kpop group “Golden Child” (@GoldenChild) with hashtag #StaySafeWithGoldenChild in March to encourage people to overcome “Corona-Blue” – the gloominess people may be feeling due to COVID-19.













