Twitter stock jumps as sales, user growth smash Wall Street forecasts

source David Becker/Getty Images

Twitter shares jumped in pre-market trading after the company beat analyst expectations on revenue, daily active users.

It’s a share performance that stands in stark contrast to the stock of Twitter’s peers, as well as Twitter itself last quarter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Twitter shares gained as much as 9.2% Thursday after the company outdid analyst expectations for some key parts of its business last quarter. The company’s revenue came in at $1.01 billion, above the $994.5 million Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to a Bloomberg analyst survey. It also now has 152 million daily active users, 21% more than this time last year, and nearly 4 million more than the street expected, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The stock climbed in the early market despite an earnings-per-share miss – Twitter posted 15 cents of earnings per share instead of the 28.3 cents the Street predicted. It’s a very different market reaction from the one Twitter dealt with this time last quarter: After posting a disappointing earnings report in October that included a revenue miss, the company’s stock fell more than 20%. Here are the key numbers for the quarter:

Revenue: $1.01 billion (versus analyst estimated $994.5 million)

Earnings per share: 15 cents a share (versus analyst estimated 28 cents a share)

Daily active users: 152 million (versus analyst estimated 148.1 million)

It’s also a market reaction that sets Twitter apart from its other technology peers: Snap, Google, and Facebook shares all plummeted after those companies announced earnings in recent weeks. Snap fell on a revenue miss, while Facebook plunged as much as 7.5% in after-hours trading after announcing earnings numbers that actually beat expectations across the Street – just not by enough, sparking investor fear that growth was slowing.