Twitter stock jumps as sales, user growth smash Wall Street forecasts

- source
- David Becker/Getty Images
- Twitter shares jumped in pre-market trading after the company beat analyst expectations on revenue, daily active users.
- It’s a share performance that stands in stark contrast to the stock of Twitter’s peers, as well as Twitter itself last quarter.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Twitter shares gained as much as 9.2% Thursday after the company outdid analyst expectations for some key parts of its business last quarter. The company’s revenue came in at $1.01 billion, above the $994.5 million Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to a Bloomberg analyst survey. It also now has 152 million daily active users, 21% more than this time last year, and nearly 4 million more than the street expected, according to Bloomberg estimates.
The stock climbed in the early market despite an earnings-per-share miss – Twitter posted 15 cents of earnings per share instead of the 28.3 cents the Street predicted. It’s a very different market reaction from the one Twitter dealt with this time last quarter: After posting a disappointing earnings report in October that included a revenue miss, the company’s stock fell more than 20%. Here are the key numbers for the quarter:
Revenue: $1.01 billion (versus analyst estimated $994.5 million)
Earnings per share: 15 cents a share (versus analyst estimated 28 cents a share)
Daily active users: 152 million (versus analyst estimated 148.1 million)
It’s also a market reaction that sets Twitter apart from its other technology peers: Snap, Google, and Facebook shares all plummeted after those companies announced earnings in recent weeks. Snap fell on a revenue miss, while Facebook plunged as much as 7.5% in after-hours trading after announcing earnings numbers that actually beat expectations across the Street – just not by enough, sparking investor fear that growth was slowing.
- source
- Markets Insider