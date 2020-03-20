Tyler Cameron joked that he ‘finally got into Hannah’s pants’ after wearing her clothes in a ‘Flip the Switch’ TikTok video

- source
- Tyler Cameron poked fun at rumors that have circulated around his potential romance with Hannah Brown in a new “Flip the Switch” TikTok video with the former “Bachelorette.”
- Cameron and Brown uploaded their attempt at the trending challenge to their joint TikTok account, “The Quarantine Crew,” on Thursday.
- The caption reads: “BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants.”
- The challenge is based on Drake’s song “Nonstop” – when the rapper sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines, participants then switch places and clothes.
- Brown and her season 15 runner-up have been spending time together over the past week, uploading TikToks by the pool during their coronavirus self-isolation.
Tyler Cameron joked that he “finally got into Hannah’s pants” after wearing the former “Bachelorette” star’s clothes in a “Flip the Switch” TikTok video.
Cameron and Hannah Brown’s self-titled “Quarantine Crew” uploaded a video to their joint TikTok account on Thursday showing them attempting the platform’s trending challenge along with four other friends.
The challenge is based on Drake’s song “Nonstop” – when the rapper sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines, participants then switch places and clothes.
The clip begins with Brown wearing a black crop top and cream pants while dancing in front of a bathroom mirror with two friends.
@thequarantinecrew
BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannahs pants ##fyp##foryou ##coronavirus##fliptheswitch##thequarantinecrew
Seconds later, the video goes black - and Cameron appears wearing Brown's outfit, and even holding her phone, as he shakes his hips to the song with his brother and friend Matt James.
The caption reads: "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah's pants."
The pair sparked romance rumors earlier this month when Brown visited Cameron's hometown of Jupiter, Florida after his mother died of a brain aneurysm, according to People.
On Tuesday, Cameron and Brown debuted their "Quarantine Crew" TikTok account when they uploaded a string of videos of the group of friends together by the pool.
@thequarantinecrew
Official launch of the ##quarantinecrew##fyp ##coronavirus@tylerjcameron3 @ryancameron49 @katedooley0 @olivia.faria@hannahkbrown @mattjames9191
Cameron was the runner-up on 25-year-old Brown's season of "The Bachelorette," which saw her choose aspiring musician Jed Wyatt as her beau.
Wyatt proposed to her, but their engagement was short-lived after Brown discovered he had a girlfriend when he came on the show.
Brown broke up with him during the season finale, and then asked Cameron out on the show - and the pair have sparked talk of an on-and-off romance ever since.
