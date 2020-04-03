Tyson Fury’s life changed forever when he was 14 and punched his dad so hard he broke 3 of his ribs

caption John Fury and Tyson Fury drinking tea at the Peacock Gym in London. source Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury broke his dad’s ribs when he was only 14 years old, around 2002.

Even back then, Fury was already 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. His dad, himself a former heavyweight boxer, invited Tyson to swing at his body during a sparring session.

But Tyson Fury hit “Gypsy” John Fury so hard that he cracked three of his ribs.

It all happened during a father-son sparring session 17 years ago and became the catalyst for Tyson’s unwiltering self-belief that he could defeat all-comers, according to John Fury on Boxing Social.

Around 2002, seven years after “Gypsy” John Fury had retired from his irregular career as a heavyweight boxer, he accepted a challenge from a teenage Tyson, who, even at that time, was already 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

“When I was playing around with him with the boxing gloves, he said, ‘I’ll spar ya,’ and I said, ‘Get the gloves on, we’ll see what you can do.’

“I was sparring him and he broke me ribs,” John Fury said. “I’ll tell ya what, when the end of the round comes, I sat on the wall, and said, ‘Right, that’ll do now.’ My ribs had broke. I didn’t want to tell him, but I think he knew.

“He was saying, ‘You alright, dad? You’re looking a bit twitchy there.’ I said: ‘I’m alright son, don’t you worry about that.’ But ribs were broke, and he was 14.”

John Fury said it gave his son the confidence to feel like he could beat any man, regardless of skill-level and experience. “From that time on, he seemed to change,” John Fury said.

“He turned into this character, full of confidence, and every time a boxer come on the TV, [he’d say] ‘I could beat him. Not a problem. I can do this, I can do that.’

“But he could, and that was the fun part. Everything Tyson said he could do, he did, and more.”

Tyson Fury said his dad was asking for it.

Tyson Fury is ranked No.4 in Insider’s list of the world’s best boxers right now and would go on to become an unbeaten, two-time world heavyweight champion.

He told a similar story on the radio last year, according to talkSPORT. “It’s correct I broke my dad’s ribs,” Fury said. “He insisted I hit him there to see how hard I could punch and if I had the ability.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this’ and he insisted, so I did and he ended up cracking three ribs.”

