These are the ten items people forget in Ubers most often, from phones to e-cigs

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Uber shared a list of the items passengers most commonly leave behind in cars.

Phones topped the list, but headphones and keys also made the top five.

Uber also provided some more interesting facts, like what brands passengers are most likely to forget.

Leaving your phone or wallet behind in an Uber is a hassle, but at least you know you’re not the only one – as proven by this new list from Uber of the ten items most commonly left behind in cars hailed with the app.

The company also shared some unusual facts about what it learned with Business Insider. You may not be surprised to hear that Uber passengers are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, especially late at night. However, it’s less obvious that riders most frequently leave behind red and blue items, while mustard violet objects are left behind the least often, Uber says.

If you do leave something behind in an Uber, the company says you should call your driver. If you leave your phone, log into your Uber account on a computer and follow these instructions:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

Here are the top ten items left behind in Ubers:

10. Water bottle

9. IDs, like a license or passport.

8. Vapes or e-cigs

7. Glasses

6. Clothing

5. Backpacks, bags, and purses — riders leave Louis Vuitton items behind more than any other luxury brand, Uber says.

4. Headphones — Apple’s wireless AirPods are frequently left behind. Uber also says that there was a 21% increase on lost AirPods over last year.

3. Keys —BMW keys are left behind the most, followed by Honda, Jeep, and Toyota.

2. Wallets —cash is left behind more often than credit cards, and $100 is the most common denomination.

1. Cell phones are the most commonly lost items, Uber says — so make sure you have yours when exiting the vehicle.