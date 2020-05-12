Uber has reportedly offered to buy GrubHub as it leans on food delivery to make up for coronavirus losses

caption Uber Eats has taken center stage as the company grapples with a steep decline in ride-hailing revenues. source Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Uber has made an offer to buy the delivery service Grub Hub, Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be reached by June, according to Bloomberg’s sources, who also caveat that the talks could also end with no agreement.

Shares of GrubHub surged more than 30% after the report while Uber’s stock price rose about 3%. GrubHub’s market value was about $5.7 billion dollars on Tuesday, Uber ended the first quarter with roughly $9 billion in cash or cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

caption GrubHub skyrocketed after reports of the merger offer. source Markets Insider

A GrubHub spokesperson declined to comment on the reports. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one offer raised by GrubHub would give investors 2.15 shares of Uber for every share of GrubHub they own.

Uber has relied heavily on its Uber Eats food-delivery arm in recent months to make up for severe losses in its main ride-hailing business thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

A potential purchase or investment in GrubHub could align with Uber’s stated plans to be either the No. 1 or No. 2 player in any market where it does business. As part of those plans, Uber exited seven countries last week, but other deals are not out of the questions.

In Uber’s annual shareholders meeting on Monday, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told investors that the company was always evaluating potential acquisitions.

“We are in dialogue with many players,” he said, “and because of our being Uber, the biggest player in this area, the global player, you can imagine that we’re having lots of conversations. We always have those conversations with an eye towards continuing to build a great service long-term and maximize shareholder value along with it.”

In October, Uber announced an agreement to acquire Cornershop, a grocery-delivery startup operating in Latin America. That move had industry watchers predicting other deals soon.

“Companies like Uber – that has this mysteriously high stock price considering how the company is performing – are likely to be very acquisitive because the market has given them stock to go buy companies,” Ian Sigalow, cofounder of the venture capital firm Greycroft, told Business Insider on May 5.

“I think they understand intuitively that if they don’t buy, then their competitors will, and they’d be missing out on a potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

A deal for GrubHub could give Uber clear dominance when it comes to third-party delivery, according to analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush. He estimates the combined market share could be 55%, but warns other competitors like Doordash could also bid.

“Any acquirer of Grubhub would ultimately be buying specific market strength, like NYC, Boston, and Chicago, at a premium in order to speed up rationalization through market share dominance,” he said in a note to clients.

