Uber is listing jobs for out-of-work drivers at companies like Domino’s, Amazon, and McDonalds

Uber has expanded its Works business to list jobs for out-of-work drivers at other companies within its app for drivers.

Listings so far include Shipt, McDonald’s, Amazon, and more.

Uber’s core taxi business has been decimated as the coronavirus pandemic forces people to stay home.

Uber is now listing jobs at other companies for its drivers and couriers, including openings at Amazon, Domino’s, McDonald’s and more as the coronavirus pandemic causes the company’s core taxi businesses to plummet.

The new offerings, located in Uber’s app for drivers, are part of Uber Works, which launched in small scale last year as a short-term staffing business. The jobs listed on the new Work Hub aren’t affiliated with Uber, it said, and the company won’t get a commission for anyone it refers.

“We know there are fewer trips available, and you’re earning less money driving,” Uber said in a press release. “That’s why we’re introducing the Work Hub, a new way for you to find other work, whether with Uber or another company.”

Delivery has proven resilient so far for Uber, as stay-at-home orders have people around the world ordering food from restaurants. In March, the company said restaurant sign-ups in Seattle, as an example of a hard-hit city, were up two-and-a-half times the usual rate.

“Eats has become all the more important,” chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on a call with investors.

On the same call, as Uber’s stock price declined sharply alongside a global market selloff triggered by the virus and its associated economic havoc, executives sought to assuage anxious backers.

“Our balance sheet is incredibly strong,” Khosrowshahi said, “We have plenty of liquidity on the books which positions us to come out of this crisis strong and capable.”

Uber has also committed to paying drivers who are forced to quarantine or are infected with the coronavirus. However, some drivers told Business Insider that getting assistance from the company was proving difficult, if possible at all.

“We remain committed to working with drivers and delivery people around the world to help support them,” Uber said in response to their frustrations. “We will continue to advocate for independent workers.”