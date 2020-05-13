caption On Monday, both Uber drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks starting on Monday, May 18.

To enforce the rules, Uber will make drivers upload a selfie that can detect if they’re wearing a mask.

If someone removes their mask mid-trip, or there are other issues, users can report offenders who may then be kicked off the app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks beginning Monday, May 18, the company announced Wednesday, in order to combat the spread of coronavirus as people begin to return to work.

The company is also providing $50 million for drivers to purchase supplies, like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant, to use in their cars and provide to riders, it said.

“Everyone must take proper precautions not only to protect yourself, but also the driver and the next person getting in the car after,” Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive, said in a virtual press conference. “It’s about protecting not only yourself but everyone around you.”

Starting Monday, drivers in most of the world will be required to prove they are wearing a mask by uploading a photo through the app before logging on, Sachin Kansal, Uber’s senior director of product management, told reporters.

“Self-certification is good but sometimes verification is really important,” he said. “It’s one thing for us to issue guidelines and requirements but sometimes we have to enforce those requirements.”

They’ll also be required to self-certify other measures – like not driving if they are sick, have sanitized their vehicle today, and plan to wash their hands regularly – similar to those announced by Lyft this month. Lyft has not said when those policies will take effect.

The new Uber policies are designed to be flexible, so that they can be implemented as needed depending on location and the current severity of the coronavirus outbreak, Kansal said.

If a rider refuses to wear a mask, drivers are allowed to cancel the trip and report the rider for not complying. As always, riders and drivers can add comments when they rate their fellow Uber user if, for instance, a rider removed their mask in the middle of the trip.

“If we notice that riders are repeat violators, we can take further action and take them off the platform,” Kansal said. The same goes for drivers.

Uber Eats will also see some changes, like reminders to maintain space inside restaurants, and couriers can report businesses that aren’t providing space or hand sanitizer.

“By no means are we encouraging people to go out of their homes,” Kansal said. “But when they do, we want to be ready for them.”