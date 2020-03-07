Uber will reportedly compensate drivers put under mandatory quarantine for new coronavirus

source Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Uber said it will compensate drivers and delivery workers who are diagnosed with new coronavirus or are placed in mandatory quarantine, according to in a memo tweeted by New York Times reporter Mike Isaac.

Compensation would be for up to 14 days, according to Isaac.

The US has had 17 deaths among more than 300 cases of the new coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.

memo just sent out at @Uber by @andrewgordonmac includes some important policies in response to coronavirus: — uber will compensate drivers who are under imposed quarantine by a public health authority in some markets for a period of up to 14 days —wfh accepted (not mandatory) pic.twitter.com/JxsEHkUAjI — rat king (@MikeIsaac) March 7, 2020

Isaac tweeted part of the memo on Friday, which was reportedly sent by Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s senior vice president of Global Rides and Platform.

The measure applies to drivers and delivery people who are mandated to quarantine by public health officials.

A US Senator sent a letter to Uber requesting that they do more to help drivers in light of the new outbreak.

Most gig workers do not get health insurance or paid sick leave from companies they contract with, which means many will work even if they are sick.

Delivery workers and drivers have on-demand jobs that require they come in contact with hundreds of people on a daily basis, which could increase their risk of becoming infected with the novel virus.

Uber did not immediately respond to Business Insiders request for comment.