These 15 stocks are poised to gain in a market reeling from coronavirus, UBS says

- Even though markets have been rocked with volatility as investors panic that a coronavirus outbreak could hurt global growth, there are some stocks poised to gain, according to UBS.
- UBS isn’t predicting the duration of the market choppiness or the depth of economic impact, it said in a Thursday note.
- Here are 15 stocks that UBS says have attractive risk-reward going forward.
Even amid market volatility and a sharp sell-off due to panic that the coronavirus outbreak will halt global growth, there are some stocks that are well positioned to gain in the next year, according to UBS.
By working with more than 40 analysts, and using UBS predictions, US equity product managers Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King put together a list of 15 stocks that trade close to “robust downside cases, thereby offering an attractive risk-reward profile for the next 12 to 18 months,” according to a Thursday note.
UBS is not predicting the length of the current market shock, or the depth of the economic impact of the “current unfortunate coronavirus outbreak,” according to the note. Still, the list of stocks represents a mix of sectors from the telecommunication, financial, healthcare, consumer, and energy sectors that have an analyst upside-to-downside skew of six-to-one.
The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has now infected 97,000 people and killed more than 3,300. While the majority of illness and death is in China, the virus has spread to at least 81 other countries. Stocks slipped Thursday amid investor panic that’s also pushed bond yields to record lows as traders pile into the safe-haven assets.
Here are the 15 buy-rated stocks, ranked in order of biggest percent gain to UBS’s base case.
1. New Relic
- source
- Stephen Yeargen via Flickr
Ticker: NEWR
Sector: TMT
% gain, upside: 125%
% gain, base case: 82%
% loss, downside: -9%
Upside/ downside skew: 14 to 1
2. JetBlue
Ticker: JBLU
Sector: Airlines
% gain, upside: 100%
% gain, base case: 67%
% loss, downside: -13%
Upside/ downside skew: 8 to 1
3. Stanley Black & Decker
- source
- Getty Images
Ticker: SWK
Sector: Manufacturing
% gain, upside: 80%
% gain, base case: 49%
% loss, downside: -14%
Upside/ downside skew: 6 to 1
4. The Hartford Financial Services Group
Ticker: HIG
Sector: Finance
% gain, upside: 61%
% gain, base case: 42%
% loss, downside: -7%
Upside/ downside skew: 9 to 1
5. Athene Holding
Ticker: ATH
Sector: Finance
% gain, upside: 85%
% gain, base case: 41%
% loss, downside: -11%
Upside/ downside skew: 8 to 1
6. Huntington Ingalls Industries
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Ticker: HII
Sector: Industrials
% gain, upside: 59%
% gain, base case: 39%
% loss, downside: -16%
Upside/ downside skew: 4 to 1
7. PPG Industries
- source
- The Home Depot
Ticker: PPG
Sector: Materials
% gain, upside: 48%
% gain, base case: 39%
% loss, downside: -9%
Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1
8. Knight-Swift
- source
- Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Sector: Transportation
% gain, upside: 60%
% gain, base case: 38%
% loss, downside: -12%
Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1
9. Kinder Morgan Inc.
- source
- cbonney via flickr commons
Ticker: KMI
Sector: Energy
% gain, upside: 43%
% gain, base case: 28%
% loss, downside: -11%
Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1
10. Palo Alto Networks
- source
- Palo Alto Networks
Ticker: PANW
Sector: Technology
% gain, upside: 55%
% gain, base case: 28%
% loss, downside: -7%
Upside/ downside skew: 8 to 1
11. AutoZone
Ticker: AZO
Sector: Retail – Discretionary
% gain, upside: 41%
% gain, base case: 24%
% loss, downside: -10%
Upside/ downside skew: 4 to 1
12. Global Payments Inc.
- source
- Sitthiphong Thadakun / EyeEm / Getty Images
Ticker: GPN
Sector: Finance
% gain, upside: 29%
% gain, base case: 24%
% loss, downside: -13%
Upside/ downside skew: 2.2 to 1
13. Merck & Co.
Ticker: MRK
Sector: Biotech and pharma
% gain, upside: 48%
% gain, base case: 21%
% loss, downside: -9%
Upside/ downside skew: 5 to 1
14. Johnson & Johnson
- source
- Getty Images
Sector: Healthcare
% gain, upside: 31%
% gain, base case: 20%
% loss, downside: -8%
Upside/ downside skew: 4 to 1
15. Charter Communications
- source
- Getty / Bryan Bedder / Stringer
Ticker: CHTR
Sector: TMT
% gain, upside: 31%
% gain, base case: 20%
% loss, downside: -13%
Upside/ downside skew: 2.4 to 1
