Udemy’s most popular online courses range from coding bootcamps to photography lessons — and most are under $15 for new users right now

If you’ve looked into taking a class online, odds are good you’ve run into Udemy. The site has over 150,000 courses on topics spanning everything from character drawing to machine learning. Below, you’ll find a list of its most popular courses of all time.

Udemy courses typically include hours of video, articles, downloadable resources, and a certificate of completion. There aren’t any deadlines set to begin or complete them either, so you can go at your own pace. And once you finish, you’ll have lifetime access to the materials.

Although listed prices can look daunting, frequent sales mean Udemy courses can often be purchased at a much lower cost, typically ranging from $11-$30. Thanks to these sales, Udemy is actually one of the cheapest online learning options. Right now, the site has discounted its courses for new users to as low as $10.99 until May 31.

If you’re not sure if a course is right for you, you can start a free trial and watch a handful of lectures the instructor has selected before committing. And if you buy it and aren’t satisfied, every course purchased on Udemy can be refunded within 30 days of purchase.

Below are Udemy’s 21 most popular courses:

1. Complete Python Bootcamp: Go from Zero to Hero in Python 3

Udemy’s Python Bootcamp will teach you how to use Python 2 and Python 3 professionally. You’ll create games with Python and learn how to use object-oriented programming. Complex topics like decorators, how to use the Jupyter Notebook, and creating .py files are all covered.

2. Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced

This course is built to take you from beginner to Excel pro. Using Microsoft Excel 2010, 2013, 2016, Excel 2019, and Office 365, you’ll learn everything from how to create dynamic reports with PivotTables to dynamic formulas with IF, VLOOKUP, INDEX, MATCH functions. You’ll also learn how to automate your day-to-day tasks.

3. The Complete Digital Marketing Course

This digital marketing course goes through the strategy, social media marketing, SEO, Youtube, email, Facebook marketing, analytics, and more that help grow a business online. It’s meant to be suitable for various businesses, including digital product, physical product, service, B2B, and B2C.

4. The Complete 2020 Web Development Bootcamp

This Web Development Bootcamp will teach you how to build a website. You’ll learn how to use Node for backend development, React for frontend development, and learn frameworks and technologies such as Javascript ES6, Bootstrap 4, and MongoDB. By the end, you’ll have a portfolio of websites to apply for junior developer jobs.

5. The Data Science Course 2020: Complete Data Science Bootcamp

This Data Science Bootcamp covers mathematics, statistics, Python, advanced statistics in Python, as well as machine and deep learning to master data science.

6. The Ultimate Drawing Course – Beginner to Advanced

This drawing course teaches students how to draw and how to think about drawing. You’ll draw the human face and figure, imaginary objects, and focus on fundamentals, realistic light and shadow, and perspective drawings.

7. Character Art School: Complete Character Drawing Course

This drawing course focuses on drawing characters. Students will use both pencils and paper and digital art tools to draw faces, hands, and bodies as well as characters from games, films, animation, manga, comics, and more.

8. Machine Learning A-Z: Hands-On Python & R In Data Science

This course teaches students how to create machine learning algorithms in Python and R from two data science experts. Students will know which machine learning model to use for each type of problem, and how to handle advanced techniques like Dimensionality and Reduction, among other things.

9. Learn Ethical Hacking From Scratch

This course teaches students ethical hacking and security, starting from a beginner’s level and working up to a high-intermediate level. Students will use hacking tools such as Metasploit, Aircrack-ng, SQLmap. Learn how websites work, how to exploit web application vulnerabilities, and how to secure systems from all the attacks shown.

10. Pianoforall – New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard

Pianoforall is designed to take you from a beginner to an intermediate level in piano in weeks instead of years. Students will learn to read sheet music as they learn to play-by-ear as well.

11. The Web Developer Bootcamp

This Web Developer Bootcamp teaches web development such as HTML, CSS, JS, Node, and more. Students will write Javascript functions, write web apps with full authentication, translate between jQuery and vanilla JS, and use NodeJS to write server-side JavaScript, among other things.

12. The Complete SQL Bootcamp 2020: Go from Zero to Hero

This course requires no prior technical experience and will give students the skills they need to add SQL and PostgreSQL to their resumes. Students will use SQL to query a database and perform data analysis.

13. Photography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to Photography

This photography masterclass teaches you translatable skills like how the camera truly works, basic photography rules to compose great images, how to take better photos with smartphones, and how to photograph different scenarios.

14. The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course

This course is taught by Chris Haroun, a venture capital and start-up advisor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Students will learn how to manage a portfolio, build financial models, pick stocks, and more.

15. An Entire MBA in 1 Course

Also by Chris Haroun, this course is meant to condense an MBA into a single course. Students learn about macro- and micro-economics, investment banking firms, management consulting firms, and how venture capital works. Students also get experience creating financial models from scratch and analyzing company financials.

16. Life Coaching Certificate Course – Beginner to Advanced

This life-coaching class teaches students a practical life-coaching process that can be used for career and relationship goals. It also shows students how to structure sessions with others.

17. Graphic Design Masterclass

The ultimate graphic design course, this masterclass covers Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and design theory (typography, color theory, layout, etc), along with branding and logo design. Students will also learn a few of the upcoming design trends for 2020 and how to implement them.

18. Instagram Marketing 2020: Complete Guide To Instagram Growth

This course focuses on how to effectively build a brand or business on Instagram. Learn key skills like how to drive sales and garner long-term engagement.

19. Complete Guitar System – Beginner to Advanced

This course helps beginners master chords, scales, and guitar theory quickly. Students learn step-by-step how to play songs and sharpen their chord transitioning, strumming, fretting, picking, and fingerpicking.

20. The Ultimate Digital Painting Course – Beginner to Advanced

Students will learn digital painting techniques and how to create concept art in this course, learning character design, color theory, and more.

21. Reiki Level I, II and Master/Teacher Program

This course teaches you how to perform Reiki sessions. Students will learn the history of Reiki and how it’s changed over time, different methods for performing Reiki at a distance, and how to heal unwanted patterns to manifest goals.