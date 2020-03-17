UEFA has suspended Euro 2020 by a whole year because of the coronavirus pandemic

caption Euro 2020 will now be Euro 2021. source Getty/Dan Istitene

Euro 2020 has been postponed by a whole year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was set to be held across 12 different countries between June 12 and July 12.

“The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches,” said an official statement.

The decision comes after UEFA held a meeting with representatives of its 55 member associations, as well from the the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues, on Tuesday.

The tournament, which features 24 of Europe’s top soccer nations, was set to be held across 12 different countries between June 12 and July 12.

UEFA, Europe’s football authority, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the tournament will be delayed until 2021.

“UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020, due to be played in June and July this year,” it said.

“The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches.”

Nearly 180,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe, causing 7,081 deaths.

