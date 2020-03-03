UFC boss Dana White says he ‘doesn’t give a s—‘ if the MMA firm loses fans because he’s friends with Trump

caption UFC boss Dana White and US president Donald Trump. source Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

UFC boss Dana White and US President Donald Trump have been friends for 20 years.

White recently spoke at a Trump rally in Colorado, describing the president “a fighter,” adding that he loves this country, and he’s doing great things for this country.”

White finished his speech by saying: “We’ve got to win this election again, ladies and gentlemen.”

Days later, he was asked by TMZ Sports whether he was concerned that liberal-leaning MMA fans might desert him and the UFC because of his allegiance to the Republican president.

White said he “doesn’t give a s—.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The UFC boss Dana White told TMZ Sports he “doesn’t give a s—” if the MMA firm loses fans because he’s friends with US President Donald Trump.

On February 20, Trump flew White to a rally in Colorado on Air Force One. Video from the rally shows Trump introducing the 50-year-old as a “winner,” a “tough cookie,” and “a long-time friend.”

White then gave a speech saying he has become closer to Trump since he became president, having known him for 20 years.

He called Trump “loyal and such a good friend,” adding: “He’s a fighter, he loves this country, and he’s doing great things for this country. We’ve got to win this election again, ladies and gentlemen.”

Days later, TMZ Sports asked White whether he was concerned about liberal-leaning MMA fans deserting him, or indeed the UFC, because of his allegiance to the Republican president Trump.

“I don’t give a s—,” White said. “If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem not mine.”

“I can’t say it enough. This guy is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy, man. He’s a great guy. A friend of mine for a long time.”

White added that the experience on Air Force One, was “insane, incredible, and insane.”

On the Colorado trip as a whole, he said: “It wasn’t really campaigning. He called me and asked me if I wanna go to Colorado. He said, ‘Wanna go to Colorado?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ so we flew over to Colorado for the day and then back to Vegas.

“We were just hanging out and talking fights. I wasn’t even supposed to speak that day.”

White has long revered Trump. The UFC even made a “Combatant in Chief” video, which has since been deleted from YouTube.

The video was part of the UFC’s celebrations on its 25th anniversary, and lauded Trump.

“When Donald Trump opened his Atlantic City casino to the struggling UFC, it was the start of an unlikely friendship between the current POTUS and UFC president Dana White,” a press release said at the time.

Trump has also attended UFC events and was Octagonside for the UFC 244 show which was headlined by the “baddest mother-f—– in the game” championship bout between eventual winner Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Read more:

‘Sometimes I feel like a b—-‘: Mike Tyson cried on his podcast because he feels ’empty’ and misses being ‘an annihilator’ in the ring

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants an 11-round boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, followed by a single round of MMA so he can ‘maul’ the American legend

Floyd Mayweather is offering to train Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury, 3 years after making a similar offer to Anthony Joshua

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions is scouting boxers on the US Olympic team to try and find the next Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor would get ‘knocked out pretty quick’ by Manny Pacquiao, the boxer’s former promoter says

A 22-year-old from New Jersey is the mirror-image of Floyd Mayweather, and could ‘exceed’ the boxing legend’s achievements, his promoter claims