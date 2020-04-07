The UFC has hired a top-secret island in an undisclosed location so it can hold events away from ‘creepy people’ during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Dana White on a beach in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in 2019. source YouTube / UFC

UFC 249 on April 18 is scheduled to be the first of many combat-sports events as the world’s premier MMA organization tries to restart operations.

The decision has been rebuked by a veteran boxing promoter, by ringside physicians, and by the MMA media because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC’s president, Dana White, has gone to extraordinary lengths to host fights. This includes the leasing of an undisclosed location in the US and the hiring of an entire island for international events.

White said the venues would remain secret over fears the locations would be inundated with calls from people wanting to shut it down.

UFC 249 is expected to be headlined by a bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje after the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to drop out.

The UFC wants to be the first elite sport to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it plans to do so on a top-secret island away from those its boss has described as “creepy people” wanting to shut it down.

The escalating global spread of the coronavirus forced billion-dollar sports organizations from the NBA to the English Premier League to suspend operations in March.

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has even been pushed back a year, threatening $10 billion worth of media, sponsorship, and local economy deals.

Though the crisis forced the UFC to postpone three events, it now intends to resume a full fight calender beginning with UFC 249 at a mysterious location in the US.

“We are close to getting a deal done, so this place – where this fight’s going to be on April 18 – I have locked up for two months,” the UFC’s president, Dana White, told ESPN on Monday. “I’m going to continue to pump fights out.”

White said he hoped to lease this venue, most likely on the West Coast, for the foreseeable future. It would host the UFC’s US-based events for the time being, while an island would welcome his international events.

“I’ve almost secured an island,” White said. “I’ve got an island. The infrastructure is being built right now.

“We’re going to do all our international fights on this island. So when we do this fight on April 18, in the US, and international, we’re going to start cranking. The UFC will be back up and running, internationally and here in the States.

“I should have the deal done in the next few days. I can’t keep putting on fights in the United States. I have to put on fights in Europe, too, or I’ll smoke all the talent in the States. We’re going to go back and forth between the venue I have and the island.”

The decision to proceed has been met with fierce criticism

Ringside physicians, MMA media, and White’s peers in combat-sports promotion have roundly rebuked the decision to restart a fighting calendar.

caption The full card includes many notable fights. source UFC

Shortly after White confirmed that the main event of UFC 249 would feature Tony Ferguson against Justin Gaethje, the Association of Ringside Physicians published a statement on its official website advising “the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events.”

MMA media called White “the poster boy for corporate greed” because of his insistence at holding UFC 249 in the middle of a crisis – an accusation he denied: “It has nothing to do with f—ing corporate greed,” he said.

White was also rebuked by the veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum, who recently said White should be “ashamed” of himself.

“Dana White is somebody with a flawed intelligence,” Arum said.

White, though, described himself as one of the few people willing to take the lead in restarting sports and sports entertainment, along with Vince McMahon, whose WWE aired a pretaped, audience-less WrestleMania 36 over the weekend.

“The only people who are unafraid are me and Vince McMahon,” White said.

“He found solutions, got rid of the crowd, and is doing what he can to make sure his guys are safe. People are afraid to be first, but we need leadership to find solutions. Hiding in your house is not an answer.”

Asked whether the UFC would specifically test athletes, trainers, and staff for COVID-19, he said: “We’re going to go above and beyond doing everything we can to make sure our fighters are safe.”

He also said that there would be reduced staff at the US events and the island-based shows; an athletic commission present to provide jurisdiction; and also drug testing. “Just like a normal event,” he said.

On why he was loath to name the planned fight locations, he said: “There’s a lot of creepy people out there, and when they find out the location they start attacking the location, making phone calls. So this keeps the creeps at bay.”

As of Tuesday, there were 1,360,039 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, which has been linked to 75,973 deaths.

In the US, there have been at least 368,449 coronavirus infections and 10,993 deaths.