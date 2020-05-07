12 ‘bad’ fashion trends that people hate but stylists love

caption Some seemingly dated trends, like tie-dye tops and fanny packs, are more stylish than you think. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Hanna Lassen / Contributor / Getty Images

Insider spoke with stylists to figure out which divisive trends they actually like.

Experts told Insider they like chunky sneakers and loafers, which can be comfortable and chic.

Retro-inspired looks, like bell-bottom pants and tie-dye prints, also earned praise from the pros.

Sometimes the most fashionable trends get a bad reputation.

To see which trends are more fashion-forward than they look, Insider consulted with stylists to figure out which ones are worth trying.

Here are some divisive styles that fashion experts actually love.

Matching loungewear is making a comeback.

The matching loungewear trend of the early 2000s is getting a sleek overhaul, with celebrities and influencers hitting the streets in everything from silk pajamas to coordinated sweats.

Genevieve Cruz, stylist and designer at Bump-Biddy, told Insider that she fully supports this laid-back style.

“Wearing a matching set of loungewear is both functional and comfy,” said Cruz.

If you want to embrace the loungewear look but don’t want to look like you just rolled out of bed, consider opting for fabrics like silk or satin and accessorizing your outfit with a chic purse or timeless jewelry.

Loafers can serve as a comfy alternative to sneakers.

Loafers can sometimes appear to be clunky and serious, but Vanessa Valiente, personal stylist and creator of fashion blog V-Style, praised their comfort and practicality.

“Loafers have such charm and are incredibly empowering. It feels good when you speed-walk in your loafers past someone teetering in heels,” Valiente told Insider.

If you’re looking to add loafers to your lineup, try opting for a pair in a pastel hue or keep things classic with a minimalist black pair.

Fanny packs can be fashionable when they’re styled well.

caption Fanny packs can be worn over your shoulder, too.

Valiente told Insider that the right fanny pack is not only useful, but also flattering and sophisticated when worn at the waist.

“The gorgeous ones are typically referred to as ‘belt bags’ but even true fanny packs that are worn on the hips are fashionable, and of course, utilitarian,” said Valiente.

To keep your fanny pack from looking dated, choose one that’s made out of faux leather or a luxe fabric and wear it loosely at your waist or over your shoulder rather than cinched through your belt loops.

High-waisted, wide-leg pants are comfortable and chic.

Fitted pants that sit at the natural waist have been trendy for years, but the catwalks have recently showcased high-waisted pants with ultra-wide legs.

Valiente said the style may not be flattering on everyone, but that she thinks it’s worth trying out.

“I think high-waisted, wide-leg pants are practically atrocious, but I still adore them! There are so many comfortable, colorful ones that just say, ‘I don’t need anyone’s approval to feel cute,'” said Valiente.

Bell-bottoms can look sophisticated rather than dated.

Bell-bottoms have made their way from the 1970s to the runways of today – but Cruz said these pants are far from being dated, and they can add sophistication and visual interest to an outfit.

“There’s a balance needed when you’re styling bell-bottoms. Keep it simple overall and be confident,” she told Insider.

As bell-bottoms are already a bold garment, consider sticking to a neutral color palette or pairing them with a minimalist, tailored top if you want to try them out but aren’t sure of how to style them just yet.

Shoulder pads and boxy blazers add interest to basic styles.

caption Shoulder pads can add drama to a look.

Strong shoulder pads and oversized blazers may have 1980s vibes, but they’re definitely making a modern comeback.

Nyjerah Cunningham, a brand stylist for M.M. LaFleur, told Insider that shoulder pads and boxy blazers are perfect for pairing with less eye-catching items.

“Shoulder pads create the drama, especially when paired with basics like jeans and a T-shirt. They’re even better when they are exaggerated with a belted waist,” said Cunningham.

Dad jeans can flatter a wide variety of body shapes.

caption Dad jeans are known for being relaxed and slouchy.

So-called “dad jeans” usually feature a very relaxed fit through the waist, hips, and thigh.

Cunningham said that, unlike skin-tight styles, dad jeans can be comfortable for pretty much any body type.

“Dad jeans are relaxed, slouchy, and loose enough for any shape. I highly recommend this style to people who are picky about pants,” said Cunningham.

Rust-colored clothes and accessories can add warmth to an outfit.

Rust, a brownish reddish shade with a hint of orange, has been storming the fashion world as one of the year’s trendiest colors.

Though the earthy hue may not appeal to all, Cunningham explained that rust can work as a versatile pop of color in your wardrobe.

“It’s vibrant but subtle enough to create endless combinations. It’s also great for people who have warm undertones to their skin,” said Cunningham.

Chunky sneakers can be incredibly comfortable.

caption Chunky sneakers can be paired with jeans, shorts, or even flowy maxi dresses.

Chunky, oversized sneakers are having a major fashion moment.

Though some people may find these thick-soled shoes unappealing, Cunningham said they’re extremely comfortable and she’s quite a fan of them.

“If I could live in chunky sneakers, I would. They’re a perfect addition to any off-duty style and feel like walking on a cloud,” said Cunningham.

Though you may want to avoid pairing chunky sneakers with formal wear, they can easily work with jeans or even a flowy maxi dress.

Socks with high heels is a bold look that can be fashionable.

caption Socks and heels might pair together better than you’d think.

It may seem like the ultimate footwear faux pas, but wearing ankle socks with high heels is currently trending.

Tamara Ivey, stylist and manager of marketing and acquisition at Ashley Stewart, told Insider that though this look can be hard to rock, it’s definitely eye-catching.

“I think this trend is very stylish. From see-through ankle socks to an array of neon colors with high heels, very stylish women can pull this off,” said Ivey.

Tie-dye prints are a fun summer look.

caption Tie-dye can be a bright, summery print.

Tie-dye may give you summer-camp flashbacks, but the colorful print has been popping up on a range of garments, from loungewear to evening attire.

Cruz said that she likes the vivid pattern, even if it’s hard to wear year-round.

“Tie-dye prints definitely go in and out of fashion during the summer, but they’re a California-style staple,” she told Insider. “How can you not love tie-dye?”

