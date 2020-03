More than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the UK, health authorities said Saturday, with 260 deaths in the past 24 hours.

1,019 people have died from COVID-19 across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, as of Friday at 5 p.m., up from 759 at the previous count.

“Patients were aged between 33 and 100 years old and all but 13 patients (aged between 63 and 99 years old) had underlying health conditions,” the National Health Service said in a statement.

