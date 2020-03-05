The UK government says it could cancel the entire Premier League season if any players get coronavirus

caption A fan wears a protective mask during Manchester City’s game against Real Madrid last week. source Getty/Soccrates Images

The UK government fears it may have to cancel the entire English Premier League season if any players in the division contract the coronavirus.

A letter sent to club managers from the Premier League on Tuesday says the government has asked to “step up its contingency plans” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BBC.

The letter says that while the situation as it stands it “business as usual,” should one or more players be affected by the virus, it “could make completing the season very difficult to achieve.”

85 cases of the coronavirus have currently been reported in the United Kingdom, with no fatalities.

The letter says that while the current state of play is “business as usual,” the government will consider “all the available options for completing the season” should the situation worsen.

Playing matches “behind closed doors” will be the Premier League’s main contingency plan, says the BBC, however should one or more players be affected by the virus, it “could make completing the season very difficult to achieve.”

This would mean either “cancellation, curtailment or postponement” of the season’s remaining fixtures, according to the BBC.

To avoid this, clubs are being advised step up hygiene routines and to limit access to the clubs facilities from outsiders. Other suggested precautions include not signing autographs and avoid shaking hands with fans.

90 cases of the coronavirus have currently been reported in the United Kingdom as of Thursday, with no fatalities.

If the season were to be cancelled, it could rob league leader Liverpool of its first ever Premier League title, and it’s first UK top tier title since 1990. It is currently unknown what would happen to the status of the league if it were ended prematurely.

caption Cutting the season short could be a huge blow to Liverpool FC. source Getty Images/Clive Mason

Italy is the most highly affected country in Europe, with 3,090 cases and 107 deaths, which has resulted in all sports events across the country being shut to the public until next month.

The government’s advice says that while open air events in stadiums are not seen as a major contributor to the spread of the virus, congregation of fans during travel and in pubs could “pose potentially significant risks,” according to the BBC.

It also acknowledges however that canceling matches would simply result in fans taking part in other activities which pose similar transmission risks, and hence more detailed plans are being made to account for all circumstances.

