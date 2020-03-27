Boris Johnson is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus

caption UK Prime Minister Boi source Getty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate.

Johnson announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The Prime Minister said he had experienced “mild symptoms” of the COVID-19 disease and would continue to lead the UK government’s response to the crisis.

Johnson had previously declined testing for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a minister who had also tested positive for COVID-19.

He has agreed to make the Foreign Secretary Domonic Raab his “designated survivor” if he falls seriously ill.

