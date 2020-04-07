The UK rejects Trump’s offer to help with Boris Johnson’s coronavirus treatment

source Getty

Boris Johnson’s spokesman rejects Donald Trump’s offer to help with his treatment.

The President on Monday offered to put Johnson’s doctors in touch with unnamed companies working on coronavirus treatments.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman rejected the offer on Tuesday.

“We’re confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors,” he said.

The UK government has rejected President Trump’s offer to help with the treatment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Here’s what we know about Raab, Johnson’s “designated survivor.”

What happens if Johnson becomes too ill to remain prime minister.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The UK has rejected an offer from President Trump to help with his coronavirus treatment.

Johnson was admitted to an intensive care unit on Monday evening after his “persistent coronavirus symptoms,” worsened.

Following the news, Trump told a press briefing that his administration had contacted “all of Johnson’s doctors” and told them that he had asked two unnamed pharmaceutical companies to offer the prime minister support.

“I’ve asked two of the leading companies… They’ve come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs – and I’ve asked him to contact London immediately,” Trump said.

“They’ve really advanced therapeutics … and they have arrived in London already. The London office has whatever they need. We’ll see if we can be of help.

“We’ve contacted all of Boris ‘s doctors, and we’ll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go.”

The president did not name the companies or drugs he was referring to.

However, he has previously promoted the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with an antibiotic azithromycin.

Johnson’s spokesman rejected the offer on Tuesday, saying “any treatment [the prime minister] receives is a matter for his doctors.”

“On this specific point… We’re confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service. Any treatment he receives is a matter for his doctors.”

However, they added that “we are grateful for all of the warm wishes the prime minister has received overnight.”

Johnson continued to receive warm words from other world leaders and political opponents.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he sent “all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family and to the British people at this difficult moment”.

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, described the news as “terribly sad.”

“All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he tweeted.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted: “Thinking of @BorisJohnson and his family tonight. Get well soon. You are in great hands and we all want you safe, well and back in @10DowningStreet.”