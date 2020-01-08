A Ukrainian airplane crashed shortly after takeoff in Iran, killing all 176 people on board

A passenger jet burst into flames shortly after taking off and crashed in Iran early Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 had been traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Iranian authorities blamed the crash on technical difficulties with the aircraft engine.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800, the previous generation of Boeing’s 737 family of jets. The current generation, the 737 Max, has been grounded worldwide since March.

The jet was three years old and underwent planned maintenance checks three days ago, the airline said on Wednesday.

Iranian officials have blamed the crash on technical difficulties stemming from the engine, dismissing the notion that it was caused by a military strike.

An official from Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Ministry also blamed the crash on a “fire in a part of the engine and the pilot’s unsuccessful effort to control the plane,” according to BBC Monitoring.

“Had the accident happened due to a missile strike, the plane would have exploded in the air,” the ministry added.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran also called the crash an accident but did not specify a cause.

Investigators have found one of the flight’s so-called black boxes, which record flight data and audio from the cockpit.

Here's the "black box" from the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran earlier this morning. (Iranian state TV) pic.twitter.com/gYTLArU6LO — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) January 8, 2020

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered condolences to the victims’ families and said he had instructed his prosecutor general to open criminal proceedings into the crash, according to Reuters.

Video posted to Twitter by the Iranian news agency ISNA, which it described as the “first video of Ukrainian plane crashing near Shahriar,” appeared to show a plane rapidly descending, followed by an explosion on the ground.

نخستین ویدئو از سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی اطراف شهریار pic.twitter.com/M3bZiLLryQ — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 8, 2020

Ukraine International Airlines operates a daily flight from Tehran to Kyiv.

Data from the flight-tracking service FlightRadar24 appeared to show the airline’s Flight 752 departing from Tehran, with communication with the plane being lost approximately three minutes later.

FlightRadar24 posted an image of Flight 752’s flight path to Twitter.

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

The Boeing 737-800 is the previous generation of Boeing’s 737 family of jets. The current generation, the 737 Max, has been grounded worldwide since March following two fatal crashes caused by a faulty flight-control system. Both 737 Max crashes occurred within minutes of takeoff.