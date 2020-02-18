Ex-San Francisco Giant Aubrey Huff claims he’s being punished for ‘political support of Donald Trump’ after being excluded from 2010 World Series reunion over ‘unacceptable tweets’

caption Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff. source Mike Segar/Reuters

Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff has been told he’s not welcome at the team’s 2010 World Series reunion.

“Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the Giants told the Athletic.

But Huff disagrees, claiming that this treatment is a result of his political affiliations and support for Donald Trump. He urged people to defend their First Amendment rights saying, “Otherwise, the America we know and love is already dead.”

A glance at Huff’s Twitter page shows him supporting Trump, censuring Democrats, and criticizing the Giant’s decision to hire Alyssa Naken, the MLB’s first full-time female coach.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff has been banned from the team’s 2010 World Series reunion, but both sides have very different takes on why.

The baseball club says it’s due to numerous “unacceptable” tweets, while Huff says it’s because of his political views and support for President Donald Trump.

This controversy was first reported on Monday by the Athletic, with a statement issued by the Giants:

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

Huff’s Twitter bio describes him as a “critically acclaimed stick figure artist, who’s politically incorrect, Love God, Country, & support toxic masculinity.” He used the social media platform to shoot back at the allegations in a lengthy post in which he tagged the accounts for Trump and Major League Baseball.

“It’s true,” he wrote. “Three weeks ago, I had a call with Larry Baer, CEO of the San Francisco Giants. He took me by surprise when he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion.”

Upon inquiring about the decision, Huff said he was told “that the board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts and my political support of Donald Trump.”

CBS Sports said Huff, a first baseman and an outfielder, was key to the Giants’ 2010 victory over the Rangers, batting 26 home runs in 157 games during that season. He spent three seasons with the Giants and retired in 2014.

Harmless ‘locker room humor’

Huff defended his “locker room humor” by calling it “satirical” and “sarcastic,” adding, “And it was that type of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn’t changed. That’s not the issue. It’s politics. “

He also ripped into Baer for being suspended over a 2019 physical altercation with his wife, saying, “All I did was tweet.”

Addressing the Giants leadership team, Huff touted the encouragement he’s received from “thousands of die-hard” fans, which he believes is proof that all the club’s supporters are not liberals.

“We live in a country that is under attack. Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association,” Huff wrote.

We live in a NUTS world. Need men with nuts to stand up to this bullshit. https://t.co/LIQoI2tlW0 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 18, 2020

Huff expressed pride at his accomplishments and joy at the memories he created as a member of the Giants team, but said he is “disappointed the Giants are so opposed to President Trump, and our constitutional rights that they’d uninvite me” from the reunion. This move puts in stark relief how important it is for people to stand up for their rights, he said, “Otherwise, the America we know and love is already dead.”

He characterized the Giants fans as “amazing” and said that although he doesn’t share some of their “stupid” political views, he does “respect [their] right to express them.” Huff capped his tirade with “#MAGA2020”.

‘Sick sense of humor’

A glance at Huff’s Twitter page shows him endorsing Trump, criticizing the Giant’s decision to hire Alyssa Naken, the MLB’s first full-time female coach, and denigrating Democrats, with special mention of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Elizabeth Warren. His posts also include profanity, sensitive topics, derogatory comments, and a self-proclaimed “sick sense of humor.”

The time is coming when a legally armed citizen will empty his entire clip into the knees of these pussies, as he dances with delight to their feminine screams. https://t.co/GjSamglCHb — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 9, 2020

I want to watch it for the sole purpose of watching @MargotRobbie scantily dressed, playing a hot psychotic tattooed chick with a baseball bat. Something about her character is extremely arousing to me. Tell me I’m not the only one? https://t.co/4KiCLd0TLt — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 10, 2020

My list of requirements on a date.

1. Be hot. A hard 8 or above

2. Be hot, & funny

3. Be hot, don’t say “like” or talk a lot

4. Be hot & drink good tequila

5. Be hot, & don’t wear panties

6. We split the bill after tip

7. BJ is mandatory, sex preferred @RationalMale @Rich_Cooper https://t.co/ic0Ac1U5xg — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) February 9, 2020

The Washington Post highlighted specific tweets in which Huff tagged the National Rifle Association and displayed a bullet hole-riddled shooting target, saying he was training his boys “to how to use a gun in the unlikely event” Bernie Sanders defeats Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

Huff was also rebuked for a stick figure post that joked about Iranian women. It included a drawing of himself and three women, one of whom was fanning him, while the other two were feeding him grapes and massaging his foot – all to show their gratitude for being rescued from the “a–holes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat.”

In light of today’s post about rescuing Iranian women from that shit hole. This is what I would imagine grateful Iranian women would do to show their appreciation to any man who saved them from the assholes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat. pic.twitter.com/LidqxedETG — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 7, 2020

Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!? ????????‍♂️ The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted 2 say I’d go there 2 rescue them & bring them back 2 the states. And they would be so thankful 2 escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape! ???? https://t.co/F3IpCcivkN pic.twitter.com/WbGpgnAEmL — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) January 7, 2020

It’s because of such social media content that Huff is accused of crossing the line “when it comes to misogyny, vulgarity and common decency,” according to Andrew Baggarly of the Athletic. And that’s what landed him in trouble with the MLB, not his political leanings.

Gonna say this once and log off: Giants officials have made it clear to me they are not banning Aubrey Huff because they dislike or disagree with his political views. They believe he has crossed the line when it comes to misogyny, vulgarity and common decency. Words matter. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 18, 2020

But Huff stood his guns, saying he will not walk back his comments or “opinion.”

“It’s my Twitter account,” he said. “I’m not going to go and change what I believe in just so I can go get a five-second hat tip. I’m not going to change my opinion so I can go and feel validated.”

Read more:

The first female coach in MLB history didn’t realize she had been interviewing for the job for a month before the Giants offered it to her

Video shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with wife at public park

San Francisco Giants head to the World Series

Report: A San Francisco Giants star went to bizarre lengths to cover up steroid use