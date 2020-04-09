Under Armour worked with a breast health expert to design lightweight, comfortable sports bras for every activity level — here’s what they’re like to wear

source Under Armour

Under Armour worked with a breast health expert to design a sports bra that moves the way that women’s breasts do during exercise.

The resultant Infinity Sports Bras are lightweight, breathable bras with three impact levels: low, medium, and high. Prices range from $35-$60 and sizes from XS-3X.

Three Reviews team members with different exercise routines tested them out. In general, we liked the sports bras – some more than others.

Of the many workout staples, sports bras are filled with the most fraught.

Light ones tend to compromise on support, while reliably supportive pairs can lack style and ease of movement. The classic problem is that it’s enjoyable to work out in something breathable and out-of-the-way, but sports bras often treat support as a race to freeze breasts in place, no matter how many layers of padding are needed to do it.

If you ask Under Armour, the Goldilocks answer is its new UA Infinity Sports Bras, which come in low ($35), medium ($40), and high ($60) impact levels, and in sizes XS-3X.

The company’s Infinity Sports Bras attempt to address common pitfalls by redoing a few of its design processes.

In tandem with breast health expert Dr. Joanna Scurr and the University of Portsmouth in the UK, Under Armour designed its latest exercise bras specifically around the way breasts move while in motion.

“A lot of people don’t notice, but when you’re running or working out, your breasts don’t just move up and down, they also move from side to side and in and out.” Dr. Joanna Scurr, the Head of Biomechanics Testing Facility at the University of Portsmouth, explained in a 2020 press release. In response, Under Armour created an infinity design in the cups that’s closer to the natural shape breasts actually move in during jumping and running, according to the company.

Instead of cutting two breast-shaped cups from flat padding and then layering pieces of foam on top of it with glue, the company reportedly injects its foam with liquid for a natural shape that moves with breasts and feels lighter to wear. Accompanied by mesh, this makes for airier, leaner cups. The approach treats support as a non-binary equation (padding = stability and comfort), so you can ditch excess padding and still, theoretically, get the support you need by way of more scientific design.

The result, Under Armour hopes, is a collection of remarkably lightweight, comfortable, supportive bras in multiple impact levels that suit every sort of athlete. To see how it all stacks up in person, three women on the Insider Reviews team with different body types and exercise needs tested out the UA Infinity Sports Bras in different impact levels. You’ll find our thoughts below.

What the UA Infinity Sports Bras are like to work out in:

caption The low-impact in Hushed Pink. source Under Armour

I really don’t like padded sports bras. As a relatively small-chested person, a regular compression sports bra is supportive enough for me. The low-impact version of the UA Infinity Sports Bra offers the lightest support of the bunch, but even so, it was a little much for me.

While the padding is really lightweight, you can still feel that it’s there. With its adjustable straps and smooth elastic band, the bra is really comfortable. If you like padded sports bras, this is a great option. But, if you don’t like the feeling of padding you may find this to be a little restrictive and maybe would be better off going for one of Under Armour’s compression options instead. – Remi Rosmarin, reporter

caption The medium-impact in Hushed Turquoise. source Under Armour

I wear a DD, and I find most sports bras with adequate support to be stuffy and restrictive. Lighter, more breathable pairs are a nightmare for HIIT. This bra is a happy medium. It’s become my go-to for travel, lounging, and light-to-medium exercise over the last month or so. I still favor a more substantial bra for activities with tons of bounce, but I was surprised by how well this one held up given the compactness of the design. For how forgettable it is to wear, it provides ample support for a jog or cycle around the neighborhood and at-home workouts.

The side chafed slightly for the first few wears, but that disappeared quickly. And it’s probably mostly due to the fact that the medium is technically too small in the cups for me (medium is a compromise between my cup and band sizes). Now, it’s pretty much an ideal fit without digging, chafing, or rolling.

I can’t tell you if the comfort, breathability, and support is due to Under Armour’s fancy new design, but I can tell you it feels sort of like a comfortable, low-maintenance sling in the best way possible. I’d definitely buy it for $40, though I may try the high-impact next time for intense runs. – Mara Leighton, senior reporter

caption The high-impact in black. source Under Armour

I found this bra to be super supportive and I really appreciated that the straps are adjustable. I wore it to a few SoulCycle classes, which require a good bit of bouncing, and I felt secure the whole time. The padding isn’t too thick, and the straps are wide enough to hold my DDs without digging in.

The downside of this bra was that the waistband kept rolling up into my under-boob area. The material isn’t super constrictive, which makes it more comfortable, but at the same time it’s thin enough that it flips up on itself if you bend even the slightest bit. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s an annoyance I wish I didn’t have to deal with. – Sally Kaplan, senior editor

The bottom line

Overall, the material isn’t bulky or constrictive, and our DD testers found the Infinity Sports Bras surprisingly supportive for their lack of bulk. But, as mentioned above, even the low-impact sports bra may still be too padded for those of us who can get away with just wearing a regular compressive style. And, we did run into a few minor cons like the waistband rolling up and mild chafing for the first day or two.

But, overall, we agreed that this sports bra is very lightweight for how supportive it can be, and, even if you only wind up wearing it for travel and lounging, you’ll probably find it deceptively comfortable.