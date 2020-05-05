This $1.5 million 6×6 off-road RV can travel 2,000 miles without refueling and stay off the grid for up to 2 weeks — see inside

caption Unicat MD56c. source Unicat

Unicat has created an off-road tiny home on six wheels for $1.51 million, the MD56c.

The MD56c overlander can stay off-grid for up to two weeks by using its onboard energy sources, such as its solar and battery systems.

The home comes with three beds, a kitchen with a dishwasher, a bathroom, and plenty of storage space.

There’s also a 6.2-foot loading platform that can hold two motorcycles or a quad.

Unicat has created an off-road, off-grid capable overlander tiny home on six wheels for $1.51 million, the MD56c.

Germany-based vehicle manufacturer Unicat specializes in large builds, including vehicles used for professional purposes – such as tour buses or disaster response vehicles – and overlanders that double as tiny homes on wheels. This includes the MD56c, which can stay off-grid for up to two weeks straight.

The home sits on a MAN TGS 26.540 six-by-six truck chassis that gives the vehicle its off-road capability. To extend and optimize its use as a true overlander and off-grid exploration vehicle, the all-wheel-drive home also comes with an aluminum roof rack, lightning rod, and 6.2-foot loading platform that can hold two motorcycles or an all-terrain quad vehicle.

Like any home, the MD56c comes with three beds, a kitchen with a dishwasher, a bathroom, and plenty of storage space. But unlike most campers, RVs, or overlanders, the vehicle has a 264-gallon diesel fuel tank that allows the vehicle to travel 2,051 miles before a refueling stop is needed.

The diesel tank isn’t MD56c’s only source of energy: there’s also a battery and solar system, inverter, and alternator onboard to support its off-grid capabilities.

For night time journeys, the MD56c has four LED headlamps — two high and two wide — on the front of the roof rack …

… as well as two LED work lights on the side of the roof rack, and six LED flashing front and rear lights.

For daytime expeditions, there are LED daytime lights and tail lights, as well as headlight protectors that cage the lights in.

Lashing points attached to the body can be used to pull the vehicle out if it gets stuck.

The MD56c also comes with a GPS, and rear view and bird’s view camera systems.

The driver and passenger seats are heated and ventilated for increased comfort while traveling on long road trips …

…while the two passenger jump seats can convert into a bed.

While the exterior of the home is about 18.37 feet long, 8.14 feet wide, and 6.91 feet tall …

… the interior of the home sits at around 17.98 feet long, 7.74 feet wide, and 6.4 feet tall.

The home is connected to a steel frame that is then attached to the chassis with a “three-point kinematic system,” according to Unicat.

The walls have foam insulation panels that surround the entire interior.

The home can be accessed through a 2.36-inch thick fiberglass entrance door that has an electric mosquito net.

There are also three-step retractable stairs to make accessing the inside of the tiny home easier.

For hot summer afternoons, the MD56c comes with an air conditioning unit.

But for colder nights or winter travels, the MD56c has heating elements …

… such as a radiator, anti-frost system, and an exchanger that turns wasted heat from the engine into a supply that can heat the interior and water supply.

The windows around the tiny home bring in natural light and are insulated, scratch-resistant, and burglar-proof, according to Unicat.

Like the front door, the windows come with mosquito nets and the added bonus of blinds.

There’s also a 4.27-foot by 3.28-foot panoramic roof — that also comes with blinds and a mosquito net — and a roof hatch, which like the windows, are anti-scratch and anti-theft.

The roof hatch borrows its mosquito nets from the bathroom.

Besides natural light, the inside of the MD56c can be lit with LED lights.

Like any half bathroom in a non-moving home, the bathroom inside the MD56c includes a sink, mirrored cupboard, and porcelain toilet.

Cleaning up after a long day can be done with the exterior shower or in the separate shower room that comes with a heated towel rack.

For cooking, the kitchen is equipped with typical cooking amenities, such as a two-burner induction stovetop, a stainless steel sink …

… a 34.3-gallon refrigerator, a 17.1-gallon freezer, and an oven that comes with an integrated microwave and grill.

There’s also a dishwasher to expedite the cleaning process after a meal.

Kitchenware can be stored in the cabinets around the kitchen area.

Teak lines the kitchen countertop and floors.

However, the kitchen cabinets aren’t the only source of storage in the MD56c.

For closet space, there’s wardrobe and clothing storage units by the “bedroom.”

Exterior storage comes in the form of aluminum storage units outside of the body.

For indoor dining, the seating area — which includes a table that can be electronically lowered — can seat four to six people.

This dining area can also convert into a 4.59-foot by 6.56-foot bed.

However, the dining area isn’t the only large sleeping space in the MD56c.

There’s also a 5.25-foot by 6.56-foot double bed.

This primary sleeping space, which sits at the rear of the tiny home, is ventilated and heated.

For electronic charging on-the-go, there are USB and 12-volt, 24-volt, and 230-volt sockets around the MD56c.

The kitchen, bathroom, and shower source water from the 15.8-gallon hot water heater and two water tanks that supply 158.5 gallons of freshwater.

The used water then gets dumped into the 46.2-gallon wastewater tank.

The toilet specifically has a 29-gallon capacity.

The MD56c build can fit between two to five people …

… and is available with global delivery starting at $1.51 million.