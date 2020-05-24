This hulking Mercedes is a $400,000, street-legal off-roader massive enough to go over traffic instead of around it — see inside

- source
Your Friend Syd/Courtesy of Apex.One
- A rare Mercedes-Benz U500 Unimog has hit the market for $369,000.
- The off-road beast is super capable, featuring tons of ground clearance, a central tire-inflation system, a bare-bones interior, and a turbodiesel engine that puts out a rated 700 pound-feet of torque.
- The 2004 U500 for sale shows less than 19,000 miles on the odometer and is one of fewer than 200 Unimogs sold in the US, according to the listing from Apex One.
A Jeep Wrangler, Toyota Land Cruiser, or Mercedes G-Wagen will get the job done when it comes to most normal off-roading scenarios. But if you’re planning to, say, cross the Sahara – or you’re just a fan of overkill – the Mercedes-Benz Unimog may be the truck for you.
The good news is that a well-kept, low-mileage Unimog – a 2004 U500, to be exact – just hit the market through Apex One. The bad news is that this rig doesn’t come cheap, as it’s got an asking price of $369,000.
For that figure, you could nab a pair of well-optioned G-Wagens or a fleet of Wranglers, but the Unimog is leaps and bounds more capable than either of those SUVs. This U500 boasts full-time all-wheel drive, portal axles, a central tire-inflation system, and a turbodiesel engine rated at 700 pound-feet of torque.
Not to mention, it’s rare – according to the listing, Mercedes sold fewer than 200 Unimogs in the US, and this is one of them.
Take a closer look at the 2004 U500 up for sale – which was brought to our attention by Road & Track – below.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is a supremely capable off-roader, but if you’re looking to take your Merc on truly grueling journeys, you’ll need to cop something more like the brand’s Unimog.
And now, you can do just that — a rare, 2004 U500 has hit the market for a cool $369,000 through Apex One.
That price tag is definitely no joke, but neither is the Unimog.
Just looking at this beast, you can tell it’s a far cry from the run-of-the-mill Jeeps, Toyotas, and Land Rovers you see out on your local trails.
When you start diving into the Unimog’s features and capabilities, it’s easy to see why the model is regarded as one of the best off-road vehicles money can buy.
The truck is powered by a 6.4-liter turbodiesel engine that puts out a whopping 700 pound-feet of torque, according to its listing.
That motor, mated to an eight-speed transmission, sends power to all four of the Unimog’s burly wheels.
The U500 gets excellent ground clearance thanks to its portal axles.
Plus, the truck comes with a central tire-inflation system, meaning you can adjust tire pressure on the fly to match whatever terrain you’re conquering that day.
For instance, if you wanted to rumble onto your local beach — likely sending everybody running for their lives — you could reduce tire pressure to make the sand more manageable.
Another nifty feature is the three-way dump bed …
… and a custom-made roll bar.
Out back, there are LED lights and a spare tire, which looks like more than a handful to lift and install.
The truck has been outfitted with an aftermarket crew cab, so you can take the whole family along for the ride.
Or, as the seller states, “you can bring an audience with you as you triumph over obstacles and, should you wish, nearly any other car in your way.” You know, fair.
The interior of the cab is spartan, even for $400,000.
“It’s a classic look with an air of tactical,” the listing reads.
Plus, according to the seller, the vinyl interior is easy to clean after a day’s muck and grime.
Aside from being about as off-road ready as a vehicle can be, this U500’s steep price stems from its rarity.
Mercedes-Benz sold fewer than 200 Unimogs in the US, according to the listing, and this is one of them.
While the Unimog U500 is overkill just about anywhere apart from the tundra or the desert, you’re free to drive this one on the street.
According to the seller, it comes with a clean title and can be registered without a Commercial Drivers License.
It has fewer than 19,000 miles on the clock and spent most of its life out west.
For $369,000, you can pick up a pair of thoroughly optioned, brand-new G-Wagens or one old Unimog. The choice is yours.
