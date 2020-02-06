10 out-of-the-box Valentine’s Day gift ideas for couples with young kids

source The Sill

The way you celebrate Valentine’s Day changes once your lives are dominated by young kids.

While romantic nights out, flowers, and wine might be lovely in theory, practical gifts that make day-to-day living more enjoyable are the best gifts for parents.

Here are 10 Valentine’s Day gift ideas that will be appreciated long after those roses have wilted.

When we were dating, engaged, and married, my wife and I went out all the time. We saw movies, we went to restaurants and bars, we went to museums and the theater, we hiked, we saw friends, and so many other things.

Now, with two young kids, we still go to museums, but they tend to be geared toward people 12 and under, and we still hike now and then, albeit with a baby on my back and our range limited by the stamina of a preschooler.

So, not surprisingly, it’s proven a bit harder to find a decent Valentine’s Day gift. Taking my wife to a nice dinner means securing child care, timing things around breastfeeding, and waiting for that call that it’s time to rush home because of [insert one of many issues here]. Not very romantic.

This doesn’t mean there aren’t great Valentine’s Day gifts to be given – they just happen to more practical like the ones I’ve rounded up here.

The top 5 gifts for couples with young kids:

A convenient pour-over coffee maker

source Brim

Though many do, parents have no right to claim sole ownership of exhaustion. That said, man, parenting is exhausting. Everything you already needed to take care of in life is still right there, now with other lives fully depending on you and taking most of your time. Coffee transcends pleasure and becomes necessity. So why not make sure your partner can enjoy a great cup at home any time?

It’s hard to beat the quality of a cup of pour-over coffee. This brewing process allows for the fullest extraction of the flavors and potency of the grounds and, with practice, allows you to control the strength of your brew. If your partner loves great coffee but isn’t looking for extra work to make it, then the Brim 8-Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker is a must-have. The showerhead design of this coffeemaker ensures steady, even distribution of perfectly heated water, creating a hand-poured effect that’s completely controlled by the device.

On the other hand, if you’re shopping for a DIY barista, get a kettle that ensures perfect water temps and let them do the pouring over herself. Try the Brim Temperature Control Electric Gooseneck Kettle.

A box of chocolates that they’ll hopefully share

source Amazon

Some things don’t change when you have kids, one of them being the love of chocolate. If your partner loves chocolate as much as my wife does, then allow me to share with you my top choice for the best chocolates. Neuhaus makes the finest Belgian chocolate. It also helps explain why they cost rather a lot. But this is a gift, so go ahead and spend a bit.

A set of sheets for a great night’s sleep

source Brooklinen

As noted earlier, parenthood is tiring stuff. So make sure that when you and your partner finally get to bed, you get the best rest possible. That means a quiet, dark room, a great mattress, and a great set of sheets like our favorites from Brooklinen.

Dinner for two, at home

source Omaha Steaks

Whether you prepare a lovely, romantic dinner for you and your spouse to enjoy at home or you simply make the process of making a meal for the family that much easier, your partner will appreciate it. And these days, with so many fine foods available for mail-order delivery, it’s remarkably easy to give the gift of great food (plus the bonus of no grocery shopping).

In fact, you can order an entire feast online. For the main course, if you’re both meat eaters, consider mail-order steak like the Omaha Steaks World Class Valentine’s Day Feast or a la carte filet mignons, boneless sirloin steaks, and more from popular Nashville butcher shop Porter Road.

A pair of leggings to wear everywhere

source Girlfriend Collective

Good, comfortable pair of yoga pants? Those can be used any time, from walks to workouts to the grocery store to dropping the kids at school. While lingerie might be the standard-bearer for Valentine’s Day apparel, comfortable, logical clothes make the better gift.

Made from recycled water bottles, the Girlfriend Collective LITE Leggings are a great gift that also gives back – a percentage of every sale goes Healthy Seas to support cleaner oceans and healthier marine life.

A multicooker to make the dinner routine easier

source Amazon

Yes, ordering food online cuts out the need to shop for groceries, and that’s great, but you probably won’t switch to online for everything (and you can’t live off steak gift boxes alone).

So give the gift that keeps on giving in the form of a cooking appliance that can simmer, steam, roast, bake, and much more. In fact, this multicooker can cook foods in seven different ways, speeding up and simplifying meal prep and giving your partner the precious gifts of more time and less stress.

A houseplant that’s easy to care for

source The Sill

Roses look and smell lovely for a time, but they wilt and die and are tossed away. Houseplants, on the other hand, look great, can last for years, and help purify the air, a welcome benefit when kids bring germs into the house all the time.

As odd as it might seem to order living plants online, every time I have done it, they’ve arrived alive and in great shape. Also, The Sill actually gives you tips for helping your houseplant survive and thrive.

A pair of comfortable sneakers

source Allbirds

Allbirds have reached cult-like status for their superior combination of comfort, style, and convenience. Each pair is made out of Merino Wool, which makes them super soft inside and out, plus they can be tossed in the washing machine to keep them looking as good as new.

A convenient pillow massager

source Amazon

This Valentine’s Day, you could book your partner a massage, and that would be a good gift. You could also give them a massage yourself, and that’s great too. But a massage machine that costs half the price of a single session at the spa and never gets tired hands is even better.

A retro record player

source Amazon

No romantic evening is complete without the perfect soundtrack. Neither is any weekend complete without a family dance party. And in a perfect world, your partner might even get some time alone to enjoy a few favorite tracks.

Sure, you could just download a few songs and make a Valentine’s Day playlist, but it would be a lot cooler if you give a record player. Even better? A record player that also plays CDs, the radio, has aux and Bluetooth connectivity, and even plays cassettes.

