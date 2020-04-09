United just released aviation-themed Zoom video conference backgrounds for everyone who misses flying as the coronavirus lockdowns continue

source United Airlines

United Airlines just posted a series of aviation-themed backgrounds for Zoom, the video chat app.

As frequent flyers continue to shelter in place and avoid travel, United said the backgrounds offer a bit of lighthearted fun as the coronavirus crisis continues, and its severity continues to grow.

Scroll down to see and download the backgrounds.

This is a terrible time for aviation – the industry itself, those who work in it, and those who fly.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced planes and their passengers to remain grounded as social distancing guidelines, travel restrictions, and border closures mean that travel demand is almost nil, aside from a few essential workers relocating to manage the crisis.

As many workers around the world enter their second month working from home, those who are used to traveling for work – or for fun – are likely getting cabin fever.

That’s the inspiration behind a new set of backgrounds United Airlines just released for the video conference app Zoom.

The next time you’re on a call from your kitchen table, living room, or home office, pop one of these backgrounds up and have fun looking forward to the next time you can fly. This crisis may be devastating across industries and lives, which makes moments of levity even more important.

Scroll down to see and download United's aviation-themed Zoom backgrounds.

One option is the United Polaris lounge in Houston, the airline’s luxe international business class lounge.

Click here to download.

For the AvGeeks missing the friendly skies, why not go with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner cockpit?

Click here to download.

Plane-spotters can go with a Boeing 737-800 taxiing toward the runway.

Click here to download.

Nothing beats a window seat, especially at sunset. Channel that relaxing vibe with this backdrop.

Click here to download.

You could also go with a United Polaris business class seat. Move to the right side of your screen and … well, it’s not exactly the same as being on a plane, but it’s still a fun background.

Click here to download.

Finally, there’s a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in flight.

Click here to download.