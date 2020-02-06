United is launching a New York to DC shuttle with a new plane that only has 50 seats and looks more like a private jet

caption United Airline’s new Bombardier CRJ-550. source United

United Airlines is taking on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines with a new shuttle route between Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, DC launching March 29.

The Chicago-based airline plans to compete using its newest premium-oriented aircraft, the Bombardier CRJ-550, a 70-seat designed aircraft that only features 50 seats.

No other special amenities for the route have been announced yet United faces stiff competition on the route including Amtrak’s new nonstop Acela service.

One of the country’s busiest air routes is about to get an upgrade.

For decades, the short flight between New York to Washington, DC has been a staple of air travel in the Northeast, connecting the country’s largest economic hub with the seat of political power for decades.

The flight is so short and the demand so high that airlines began offering shuttle services that typically depart every hour on the hour during the week. The shuttle aspect was designed with business travelers in mind offering such amenities as flexibility in schedules, same-day ticketing at the airport, dedicated gates closer to the curbside, and enhanced offerings onboard.

United Airlines is seeking to throw a wrench into the system by offering a shuttle service of its own from a different New York area airport – Newark International – and with a new type of plane aimed specifically at the upper echelon of travelers: the new Bombardier CRJ 550, a regional jet designed with premium customers in mind.

Offering up to 13 hourly departures beginning March 29, with ten on the new plane, the airline will be going head to head with existing operators of the shuttle services Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, as well as Amtrak’s new Acela nonstop service.

Take a look to see how United plans to shake up the Northeast shuttle system.

United currently serves Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport, near New York City, but it’s not actually a shuttle route.

caption A United Airlines Boeing 757 aircraft at Newark Airport. source Gary Hershorn/Getty

Reagan is the preferred airport for visitors to the capital as it is only a few minutes’ drive to the heart of DC.

caption The view of Washington, D.C. shortly after take off from Reagan National Airport. source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty

It’s so close that the US Capitol Building and the White House are visible from the airport’s concourses.

caption The US Capitol Building. source Jason Reed/Reuters

A bike path was created to connect the airport with downtown, less than five miles away.

source Reuters

United’s current service is operated by a mix of Embraer E175s and Embraer E145s.

caption A United Express E175 aircraft. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

While the E175 is a staple on current shuttle routes, the E145 is tiny and doesn’t feature a first-class cabin, which tends to be preferred by the business travelers frequently flying the route.

caption A United Express ERJ-145. source Robert Alexander/Getty

The route in its current form also doesn’t offer the same perks as traditional shuttle routes, as only flights operating in and out of LaGuardia Airport to and from the capital’s most convenient airport are branded as such.

caption New York’s LaGuardia Airport. source Adrees Latif/Reuters

To break into the shuttle duopoly and draw passengers all the way to Newark, it would need to have an appeal that the other shuttle airlines couldn’t offer.

source Mary A. Brown / Getty Images

That’s where the airline’s newest aircraft comes in. Enter the Bombardier CRJ 550.

caption A United Airlines CRJ 550. source United Airlines

Based off of the Bombardier CRJ 700, the CRJ 550 features the same body with a revamped interior aimed at premium customers. Put simply, the 550 is a new airplane in an old airplane’s body.

The aircraft was designed for 70 seats but United is only putting in 50, offering more room on board.

caption A United Express Bombardier CRJ 700. source Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

The first-class cabin alone will feature ten seats, more than any other 50-seat aircraft currently flying.

caption First class on a United Airlines CRJ 550. source United Airlines

The cabin spans four rows while most comparable regional jet first-class cabins only span two rows.

caption First class on United’s new CRJ 550. source United Airlines

Plus, passengers in the cabin have access to a self-serve drink and refreshment bar.

caption The self service bar on board United’s CRJ 550 aircraft. source United Airlines

Moving back in the plane, the extra-legroom Economy Plus section will be comprised of 20 seats spanning five rows. The last five rows will consist of regular economy seats featuring standard legroom.

caption United Airlines CRJ 550 economy class. source United Airlines

While the regular economy section doesn’t boast any additional amenities, passengers can take advantage of the enhanced features of the 50-set jet such as In-flight WiFi…

Access to United’ entertainment streaming service…

caption United’s streaming entertainment platform. source United Airlines

And larger overhead bins and cabinets that prevent the need for gate checking carry on bags.

caption A rendition of the storage bins on United’s CRJ 550. source United Airlines

Services will depart nearly every hour from both Newark and Washington starting at 6 a.m. until as late as 8:00 p.m. Not all will be operated by the CRJ-550, with the E175 subbing in for a few flights, but the new jet will be the most prominently featured.

caption A United Airlines Embraer E175 regional jet. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

Unlike its competitors on the route, Delta and American, United hasn’t stated whether it will offer the same enhanced amenities for its new shuttle beyond its new aircraft.

caption A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop. source Reuters

With competitors that range from the new Acela nonstop and existing shuttle services all the way down to the $1 Megabus that all connect two of the most important cities in the world, United has its work cut out for it.