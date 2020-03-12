Universal Studios Hollywood will close for two weeks as coronavirus outbreak grows

source Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Universal Studios Hollywood announced that it will shut down its theme park for two weeks, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Universal City Walk will remain open.

The theme park is set to reopen on March 28.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom banned public gatherings of more than 250 people, on Thursday.

Universal Studios Hollywood will close for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution,” for the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Universal said the theme park will close on March 14 and is expected to reopen on March 28.

The Universal City Walk will stay open.

Disneyland also announced that it will close from March 14 till the end of the month.

The closures come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom banned public gatherings of more than 250 people on Thursday.

As of March 12, California had more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The US has over 1,600 confirmed cases and more than 40 deaths.

Universal Studios Hollywood has not said whether the closure will delay the opening of the new Secret Life of Pets attraction, which was set to open on March 27.

Universal Studios in Orlando did not say if they will be shutting down.