Universiti Malaya says volunteers agreed to help with Chinese quarantine – but students claim it was like working in a ‘concentration camp’

The university’s Student Union is demanding the school cover all medical costs if volunteers contract the virus after being in close contract with Chinese nationals quarantined in one of its dormitories. Facebook/Kolej Kediaman Tun Ahmad Zaidi

Last week, 14 volunteers from Universiti Malaya said the school forced them to come into close contact with students returning from China.

They were made to clean rooms, change bedsheets, prepare food, and conduct temperature screenings on these students, who are being quarantined in a dormitory on campus.

Universiti Malaya responded that it did not instruct any volunteers to conduct health screenings, and that the students had willingly done it “on a humanitarian basis”.

The university’s Student Union said the Ministries of Health and Education are now investigating the matter.

Universiti Malaya has rebutted complaints from 14 students that they were forced to conduct health screenings on returning students from China – by saying they had volunteered for the task themselves.

On Feb 14, the University’s Association of New Youth said on Facebook that these students, who are living in the Tun Ahmad Zaidi Residential College (KK10), were forced by the administration to clean rooms, change bedsheets, prepare food, and conduct temperature screenings for students who had returned from China and were being quarantined in the dorms.

According to The Star, 550 students from China had returned to campus and registered on Feb 5.

Lives Are Under Threat Due To Unorganised Quarantine PolicyRecently, under regulations of University of Malaya (UM)… Posted by University of Malaya Association of New Youth – UMANY on Friday, 14 February 2020

Comparing the dorm environment to a concentration camp, the association said volunteers were not given face masks or hand sanitiser, and did not have separate toilets from the returning Chinese students.

Furthermore, the Chinese students were free to roam around, rendering their quarantine “useless”, it said, adding that few were aware that they had to go for a medical checkup at the campus’ student health clinic upon their return.

The association said several volunteers had quit in protest of their working conditions.

“These tasks, rather than being done by untrained and helpless (volunteers), should be handled by medical experts,” it said.

“Universiti Malaya consists of many students from China… (but only) those who visited China recently should be quarantined, instead of (all) students with Chinese nationality. This policy is not only discriminatory, but also endangers the health of all students.”

Suara Siswa UM PC on KK10 as a Quarantine Center.馬大新青年暨學聲陣線召開記者會，揭發十舍成為隔離區的內幕。 Posted by 马大新青年 (UMANY) on Saturday, 15 February 2020

In a separate Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 16), the university’s Student Union said that the Ministries of Health and Education were investigating the matter.

That same day, Universiti Malaya responded with a statement that it had not instructed any volunteers to conduct health screenings for students from China.

KENYATAAN MEDIA – BERHUBUNG LAPORAN MEDIA DAN PENULARAN FAKTA YANG TIDAK BENAR MENGENAI PENDEKATAN UNIVERSITI MALAYA DALAM MENGURUSKAN PENULARAN WABAK COVID-19 Posted by University of Malaya on Sunday, 16 February 2020

According to a translation of the statement by Bernama, the university said these screenings were done by a medical team using a centralised surveillance procedure.

It claimed the students in question had “volunteered to help on a humanitarian basis”, and were tasked with registering the Chinese students and handing them their room keys.

​In response, the Student Union posted a second statement on Feb 16 listing four alleged health violations the university had committed by allowing volunteers to take on these tasks.

Among other demands, it sought a public apology from the school, and a guarantee that it would cover all medical costs if volunteers contracted the virus or showed symptoms.

As of Monday (Feb 17), Malaysia has 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

