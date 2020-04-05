A Japanese University used remote-controlled robots to hold a virtual graduation

caption Avatar robot. source ANA Group

Business Breakthrough University (BBT) in Tokyo, Japan held a virtual graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus.

Students called into the ceremony using video-conferencing tool Zoom, and they were displayed on mobile robots.

Events including graduations and weddings have been moved online to “Minecraft,” “Animal Crossing,” and other online games since the coronavirus spread throughout the world.

Students at Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo didn’t get a traditional ceremony due to the coronavirus, but they had the next best thing. Using “Newme” mobile robots with a tablet to host a Zoom call, graduates had the experience of walking across the stage and accepting their diplomas at the Hotel Grand Palace in Tokyo, virtually on March 28.

As COVID-19 has infected more than a million people and closed schools around the world, students have found creative ways to recreate cancelled events. A group of eight elementary school students held a virtual graduation ceremony in the popular game “Minecraft.” Students at the University of Pennsylvania were inspired by that ceremony, and recreated their entire campus in “Minecraft,” with plans to hold graduation and other events online.

Virtual gatherings have become more common, but BBT University took a novel approach, using remotely controlled robots to make the ceremony more physical. Here’s what it was like.

The ceremony was only partially virtual, with four students and a few administrators in attendance physically.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

This ceremony was made possible through ANA Group’s “Newme” robot, which is designed to work as a remotely controlled, customizable avatar that is also being used for museum visits and other outings limited by the coronavirus

caption Avatar robot. source ANA Group

The avatars, which have a tablet in place of a face, were dressed in typical graduation caps and gowns.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

Graduates watched and experienced the ceremony through Zoom.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

The avatars were controlled by the few graduates who physically attended the ceremony.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

When a graduate’s name was called, the avatar moved to the university’s president, Omae Kenichi, who stood on stage. The graduate’s face appeared on the tablet so they could experience receiving a diploma.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

Zoom allowed just a few avatars to be used for all the graduates, without the risk of all the people in one room together.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

Management students from all over Japan and the world tuned in from their homes.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

The ceremony was conducted as traditionally as possible, with the University’s president giving an address.

caption BBT University graduation. source BBT

Dean of Global Business Administration Professor Shugo Yanaka planned the virtual ceremony. He said that he hopes BBT’s ceremony can be helpful for other institutions working to hold events.