‘Extraordinary’ recovery: 101 year-old Italian man with COVID-19 was released from the hospital

caption A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats novel coronavirus patients in Italy. source Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

A 101-year-old man has been released from the hospital in Rimini, Italy, after recovering from the coronavirus.

The man, identified only as “Mr. P.,” was admitted to the hospital last week.

The city’s deputy mayor said the recovery gives the country “hope for the future.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 101-year-old Italian man has recovered from COVID-19 and his city’s deputy mayor said the story provides “hope for the future,” CNN reported.

Gloria Lisi told reporters the man, identified as Mr. P., had an “extraordinary” recovery.

“Mr. P. made it. The family brought him home yesterday evening,” CNN reported Lisi saying. “To teach us that even at 101 years the future is not written.”

The man was born during the Spanish flu pandemic, which killed between 30 million and 50 million people around the world, according to CNN. As of Friday, the coronavirus has killed more than 25,000 people.

More than 8,000 of the deaths have been in Italy, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

While there have been cases of documented coronavirus among people of all ages – many of whom are young and otherwise healthy – older people are at a higher risk of serious complications related to the virus.

The World Health Organization has called on people to protect “the collective wisdom” of society by looking out for seniors during the pandemic.

“We need to work together to protect older people from the virus,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently told reporters. “They are valued and valuable members of our families and communities, but they’re at higher risk of the more serious complications of COVID-19.”

Do you have a personal experience with the coronavirus you’d like to share? Or a tip on how your town or community is handling the pandemic? Please email covidtips@businessinsider.com and tell us your story.