US and British fighter pilots teamed up for their first ‘Point Blank’ exercise amid coronavirus

caption An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conducts pre-flight checks in support of exercise Point Blank 20-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 12, 2020. source US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

More than 45 US and British aircraft took part in exercise Point Blank 20-02 over the North Sea on May 12, 2020.

The exercise is held several times a year in the UK, but this is the first to be done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – More than 45 aircraft from the Royal Air Force and US Air Force participated in exercise Point Blank 20-02 over the North Sea, May 12, 2020. The joint event, held quarterly in the United Kingdom, was the first to be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Displaced mission planning between 10 UK installations was conducted via secured video teleconference to comply with current pandemic restrictions, and to ensure interoperability success.

“Point Blank 20-02 is instrumental in showing our bilateral resolve to continued operations during these restrictive times,” said Capt. Nathan Hartoin, a pilot for the 493rd Fighter Squadron and chief of wing weapons. “The Wing was able to prove that displaced Mission Planning can be executed safely and swiftly across multiple bases with minimal coordination.”

Point Blank provides a unit driven, custom-made, cost-effective environment to maintain warfighter readiness using realistic training against near-peer adversaries.

caption Airmen assigned to the 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron complete pre-flight checks on an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron in support of exercise Point Blank 20-02 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 12, 2020. source US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

This iteration provided multiple opportunities for each participating unit to “upgrade,” varying personnel into a Mission Commander role or Command and Control Team Lead.

caption An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron launches from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, in support of exercise Point Blank 20-02 May 12, 2020. source US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte

“Large exercises alongside our NATO allies enable us to share tactics, training, and procedures,” said a pilot from Number IX (Bomber) Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth.

caption An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conducts aerial operations in support of exercise Point Blank 20-02 over the North Sea, May 12, 2020 source US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

“Coordinating this number of aircraft involves a lot of support staff on the ground, who maintain the aircraft, provide air traffic control, and manage the battlespace we are training within. Ultimately their hard work on the ground makes us more effective in a range of disciplines in the air.”

The scenario for this specific Point Blank included deliberate Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destructive Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses, Defensive Counter Air and Reactive CSAR.

caption An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron conducts aerial operations in support of exercise Point Blank 20-02 over East Anglia, May 12, 2020. source US Air Force/Master Sgt. Matthew Plew

“The exercise was a resounding success in providing key data points moving forward in being a more agile and lethal combat force,” said Hartoin.