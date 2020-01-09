The US cancer rate just had its biggest-ever 1-year drop, and it’s because of improved cancer research

caption 609,640 Americans died of cancer in 2018. source Getty

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world, but between 2016 and 2017, the cancer rate declined more than ever before.

This is due to a decline in smoking, early cancer screenings, and big improvements in various cancer treatments.

One of the biggest factors in this drop has been progress in treating lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women.

The U.S. cancer rate has declined more in one year than ever before, according to a new report from the the American Cancer Society.

While progress has slowed for other leading causes of death like heart disease and accident rates, cancer rates have decreased every year since the 90s. And, between 2016 and 2017, the most recent year data was available, the cancer death rate dropped 2.2%. The year before, the rate was approximately 1.5%.

“That is largely driven by declines in smoking, but also because of improvements in treatment for some cancers like melanoma,” study author Rebecca Siegel told Insider. “There’s also earlier detection for several cancers, like breast and colorectal cancer.”

The latest drop is also largely driven by progress in treating lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women. “A few years ago, it was lethal and untreatable,” Dr. Barry Sleckman, the director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, told Insider.

But since 2000, there have been improvements in lung cancer treatments, so people are surviving longer at every stage of the diagnosis. Without including lung cancer in the statistics, the rate would drop to just 1.4%, Siegel said.

Cancer is still one of the world’s leading causes of death

Across the board for many cancers, there have also been many improvements in treatments, from advances in surgical techniques to video assisted thoracic surgery to improvements in radiotherapy for people who can’t be operated on.

But science is nowhere near done when it comes to stopping cancer. It’s still one of the world’s leading causes of death.

“We should still we concerned about things that will reverse this trend, like obesity and vaping,” Stan Gerson, director of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, told Insider. “But this was a bigger downward trend than we were expecting, which was a nice surprise.”

It’s also important to continue screening for lung cancer in smokers and ex-smokers so the decline in cancer deaths continues. “Of the patients who meet all the eligibility criteria for screening, less than 5% of patients in the U.S. actually get screened for lung cancer appropriately,” Dr. Mark Awad, clinical director for the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, wrote in an email to Insider.

But while there’s still a lot of work to be done, it’s clear progress has been made when it comes to combatting one of the world’s deadliest diseases. “Cancer is definitely not a death sentence like it used to be,” Siegel said. “In fact, cancer’s become more of a chronic disease with many treatment options.”

