Top 25 US cities where millennials are racking up debt

Millennials are buckling under all kinds of debt.

And they’re more stressed about it than other generations, according to an Insider and Morning Consult survey. They’re most stressed about their credit card and undergrad student loan debts – 51.5% and 28.4% of millennial respondents have each, respectively.

But the decision to take on debt depends on a variety of economic and lifestyle factors: like where you live. To see how millennials’ finances are changing, LendingTree recently looked at where millennial debt is rising the fastest in the US.

The analysis looked at data from more than 300,000 LendingTree users across the top 101 metropolitan statistical areas in the US, and compared the median – or typical – millennial’s non-mortgage debt from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. After ranking by the highest percentage change, it found that debt rose in all but two of those metro areas.

That sounds pretty bad. But it could also be a sign that millennials are able to take more debt on as they earn more money, according to the report.

Here are the top 25 metro areas where millennials saw the biggest increases in non-mortgage debt over the past year.

25. North Port, Florida

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 15.6%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $25,628

24. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 15.7%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $22,002

23. New Orleans, Louisiana

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 15.9%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $28,922

22. Los Angeles, California

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 15.9%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $23,211

21. Richmond, Virginia

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 16.1%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $26,695

T20. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 16.3%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $25,263

T20. Hartford, Connecticut

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 16.3%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $28,580

18. Columbus, Ohio

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 16.5%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $29,563

17. Bakersfield, California

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 17%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $24,068

16. Greenville, South Carolina

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 17.2%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $23,890

15. Nashville, Tennessee

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 17.5%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $27,406

14. Springfield, Massachusetts

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 17.6%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $22,154

13. McAllen, Texas

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 17.7%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $29,005

T12. San Jose, California

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 18.3%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $24,943

T12. Knoxville, Tennessee

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 18.3%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $22,574

10. Baltimore, Maryland

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 18.5%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $27,531

9. New Haven, Connecticut

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 19.5%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $27,791

8. Palm Bay, Florida

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 19.6%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $27,109

7. Columbia, South Carolina

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 20.3%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $32,486

6. Deltona, Florida

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 21.4%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $27,178

5. Stockton, California

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 22.2%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $22,267

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 23.4%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $26,132

3. Des Moines, Iowa

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 24.1%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $33,484

2. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 26%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $28,797

1. Worcester, Massachusetts

Change in typical non-mortgage debt from 2018 to 2019: 28.7%

Typical non-mortgage debt in 2019: $27,773