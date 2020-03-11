The 31 US cities that had the worst traffic in 2019 according to a study

- source
- Joe Penney/Reuters
- INRIX, a transportation data firm, has released its yearly ranking of the most congested cities.
- The organization measured the average amount of time and money that drivers lose by sitting in traffic across 43 countries and more than 900 cities.
- INRIX found that, in 2019, the average American spent close to 100 hours in traffic, and lost nearly $1,400 because of it.
- Boston had the worst traffic of any US city in 2019, followed by Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. Los Angeles, known for its heavy traffic, took sixth place.
Even though the spread of coronavirus is emptying out the streets in some US cities, most urbanites still need to contend with traffic in one way or another.
Transportation analytics outfit INRIX released its annual study of the most congested cities in the world on Monday, quantifying just how much inner-city congestion affects commuters in more than 900 cities across 43 countries.
INRIX ranked urban areas in the US-based on the amount of time and money drivers lost to congestion in 2019. The firm found that the average American lost $1,377 and 99 hours sitting in traffic last year. Moreover, INRIX noted that from 2017 to 2019 the average time Americans lost to traffic increased by two hours.
Bogota, Colombia took the prize of the most congested city in the world, with drivers spending an average of 191 hours in traffic in 2019.
Scroll down to learn which cities are the most congested in the US.
31. Boulder, Colorado
- Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 37 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $548
30. San Antonio, Texas
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $577
29. Detroit, Michigan
- Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $577
28. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 41 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $607
27. Columbus, Ohio
- Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 43 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $636
26. Cleveland, Ohio
- Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 44 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $651
25. San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Mikolajn/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 46 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $681
24. Charlotte, North Carolina
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 49 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $725
23. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Walter Bibikow/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 52 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $770
22. Hartford, Connecticut
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 61 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $903
21. Denver, Colorado
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $932
20. Dallas, Texas
- kan_khampanya/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $932
19. Sacramento, California
- Toribio93/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 64 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $947
18. Austin, Texas
- Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 69 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,021
17. San Diego, California
- Reuters/Mike Blake
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,036
16. Providence, Rhode Island
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,036
15. Stamford, Connecticut
- Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,095
14. Seattle, Washington
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,095
13. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 79 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,169
12. Miami, Florida
- Joe Skipper/Reuters
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,199
11. Houston, Texas
- Duy Do/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,199
10. Atlanta, Georgia
- ESB Professional/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 82 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,214
9. Baltimore, Maryland
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 84 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,243
8. Portland, Oregon
- Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 89 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,317
7. San Francisco, California
- Justin Sullivan/Getty
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 97 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,436
6. Los Angeles, California
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 103 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,524
5. Washington, D.C.
- REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 124 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $1,835
4. New York City, New York
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 140 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $2,072
3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 142 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $2,102
2. Chicago, Illinois
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 145 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $2,146
1. Boston, Massachusetts
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Hours lost in congestion per capita: 149 hours
Cost of congestion per driver: $2,205