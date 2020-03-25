The 28 US cities with the largest elderly populations

caption People 65 and older are one of the high-risk groups for the coronavirus. source Yves Herman/Reuters

The novel coronavirus is particularly fatal for the older population in the US, according to the CDC.

We used US Census Bureau data to find which cities have the largest share of people aged 60 and older.

The Villages, Florida, has the largest share of residents who are at least 60 years old.

Although the novel coronavirus can affect people of any age group, it is especially deadly for the older population.

According to a CDC report covered by Business Insider, around 80% of US coronavirus deaths were of people aged 65 and older as of March 16. Around 45% of US hospitalizations were also from this age cohort, according to the report.

To help this group still get their groceries and supplies, some stores have been opening early for just the elderly and at-risk populations. People have also been told to distance themselves from senior citizens, meaning nursing homes are limiting visits to protect residents from being infected.

To take a closer look at which cities might be more vulnerable to the outbreak, we used population estimates of metro areas from the US Census Bureau‘s one-year American Community Survey in 2018, the latest year where information was available. This gave us a share of people aged 60 and over in each metro area.

Note metro areas defined by Census generally include a city with at least 50,000 residents and its surrounding suburbs.

Twelve of the 28 cities with the largest shares of residents 60 and over are located in Florida. Nearly 70% of the Villages’ population in Florida is at least 60 years old, 16.2 percentage points greater than the city with the second-largest elderly population.

The following are the 28 cities with the largest shares of people 60 years old and over. All of these cities had a share greater than 30% in 2018.

28. 30.1% of the population in Kingsport, Tennessee, is at least 60 years old.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 92,231

27. 30.5% of the population in Sierra Vista, Arizona, is at least 60 years old.

source Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 38,672

26. 30.7% of the population in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is at least 60 years old.

source WilliamSherman/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 40,498

25. 30.8% of the population in Weirton, West Virginia, is at least 60 years old.

source Sherman Cahal/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 36,984

24. 31.4% of the population in Lewiston, Idaho, is at least 60 years old.

source Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 19,783

23. 31.5% of the population in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is at least 60 years old.

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 39,858

22. 32.0% of the population in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is at least 60 years old.

source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 31,751

21. 32.1% of the population in Palm Bay, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 191,416

20. 32.2% of the population in Salisbury, Maryland, is at least 60 years old.

source Jeffrey Miller / EyeEm/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 131,989

19. 32.4% of the population in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is at least 60 years old.

source Jimack/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 48,548

18. 32.5% of the population in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is at least 60 years old.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 70,798

17. 33.1% of the population in Deltona, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 218,033

16. 33.3% of the population in Port St. Lucie, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 160,507

15. 34.3% of the population in Grants Pass, Oregon, is at least 60 years old.

source Manuela Durson/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 29,992

14. 34.9% of the population in Ocean City, New Jersey, is at least 60 years old.

source Aneese/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 32,273

13. 35.2% of the population in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is at least 60 years old.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 169,360

12. 35.6% of the population in Cape Coral, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Khairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 268,785

11. 35.8% of the population in Ocala, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Michael Warren/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 129,048

8 (tie). 39.4% of the population in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is at least 60 years old.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 82,568

8 (tie). 39.4% of the population in Naples, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 149,247

8 (tie). 39.4% of the population in Barnstable Town, Massachusetts, is at least 60 years old.

caption Barnstable is part of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 84,127

7. 39.8% of the population in North Port, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Serenethos/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 327,067

6. 41.0% of the population in Prescott, Arizona, is at least 60 years old.

source Chris Curtis/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 95,141

4 (tie). 42.9% of the population in Sebastian, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source tamara321/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 67,498

4 (tie). 42.9% of the population in Sebring, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Warren-Pender/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 45,206

3. 46.2% of the population in Homosassa Springs, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source CampPhoto/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 68,279

2. 49.7% of the population in Punta Gorda, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Nelson Sirlin/Shutterstock

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 91,878

1. 65.9% of the population in The Villages, Florida, is at least 60 years old.

source Michael Warren/Getty Images

Number of people aged 60 and older in 2018: 84,858